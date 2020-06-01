State fair, some county fairs cancelled for 2020

With COVID-19, there have been many event cancellations, including some county fairs.
The 2020 North Dakota State Fair (NDSF) is canceled, according to a news release from the State Fair office.
“We want to thank all of the loyal NDSF goers for their continued support in these unchartered waters. We have been greatly touched by the strong support that we have received during these challenging days,” said Renae Korslien, North Dakota State Fair director.
Korslien explained that the decision was in the best interest for all involved.
“It is impossible to predict the scale of this pandemic and our concern is for the health and safety of our community, attendees, exhibitors, vendors, staff and all involved with the North Dakota State Fair,” she said.
All tickets that were purchased with a credit card will be refunded back into that account. It is not necessary to contact the State Fair as those ticket holders will soon see their credit.
Dean Aakre, director of the NDSU Center for 4-H Youth Development, said ribbons and premiums awarded by participation in the North Dakota State Fair are not available if the state fair is not held.
“The North Dakota State Fair generates the majority of their own funding. One exception to that is funding for certain prizes and awards comes from the North Dakota State Legislature through biennial requests from the NDSF,” he said.
Counties are mostly unsure if their county fairs are being held. Many are planning to have a separate event for 4-H and FFA members to exhibit in a different location. If those events are planned, there can only be 10 to a room, according to NDSU guidelines.
NDSU also holds field days at every research center in the state during the summer.
“We are working on a plan as we speak and hope to have more information out in early-June,” said Greg Lardy, NDSU Vice President for Agricultural Affairs.
For those North Dakotans who attend field days in Montana, all those research centers have cancelled field days.
Tim Faller, director of Mandan’s ARS lab, said there would be no Friends and Neighbor’s Day in 2020.
Gov. Doug Burgum said at one of his daily press conference that large events such as the North Dakota State Fair are “very hard to do in any way, shape or form and maintain physical distancing.”
The Wells County Fair, the Bottineau County Fair, the McLean County Fair, and the Foster County Fair have been also cancelled.
Contact each county about whether the county fair will go on as scheduled in your county. Most contacted counties said they were unsure if they would have a county fair in 2020.
The Farm & Ranch Guide will post cancellations online as they are announced.