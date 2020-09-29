Firm lines have been drawn by both sides concerning the proposed amendment to Illinois’ constitution. Here are arguments on both sides, as presented in pamphlets mailed by the Secretary of State’s office to households in the state.
Arguments in favor
- “Illinois’ current tax system unfairly benefits millionaires and billionaires and this amendment will set things right for middle-class and working people. Currently, it is unfair that billionaires pay the same tax rate as regular people.”
- “Voting ‘yes’ on the amendment means that the state will enact a new tax structure where only those making above $250,000 a year will see their taxes go up.”
- “This amendment is simply upgrading Illinois’ old tax system to a graduated system which is how the federal government and the majority of other states do it.”
Arguments against
- “The amendment gives the Legislature power to increase taxes on any group of taxpayers with no limits and no accountability and without any requirement to use the additional revenue to fund essential needs such as healthcare, education or public safety.”
- “Taxes and spending are out of control. The Legislature should not be allowed to keep raising taxes until they get their spending under control.”
- “In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, now is the worst possible time for a tax increase.”