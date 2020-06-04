Farmers, ranchers and their employees need to follow physical-distancing guidelines to minimize the risk for themselves and their families. As everyone slowly moves into a phase of re-opening, the risk of illness from COVID-19 has not faded.
Farmers, ranchers and their employees interact with each other regularly so they need to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention physical-distancing guidelines to minimize the risk for themselves and their families.
“COVID-19 may be spread by people who are not showing symptoms,” said Lindy Berg, North Dakota State University-Extension agriculture and natural-resources agent. “Continue to follow CDC guidelines to keep your workers safe.
“Know which workers are at higher risk of developing serious illness or live with someone at risk, and distance them from others as much as possible. Set clear expectations for employees to stay home if they develop symptoms of illness.”
Tips to protect farm employees are given.
- Maintain a 6-foot distance between people whenever possible.
- Wear a mask when working around others.
- Develop a cohesive plan for the whole farm.
- “Set expectations on daily interactions among all employees and what physical distancing measures are to be followed,” said Angie Johnson, North Dakota State University-Extension agriculture and natural-resources agent. “If employees usually meet at the shop in the morning or the evening before everyone goes home, develop alternatives.”
Daily plans can be communicated virtually through phone calls, emails or group text messages. If in-person meetings are necessary, try to meet outside in an open area rather than in a small shop with limited space that won’t allow for physical distancing. Set chairs apart or mark spots on the floor for distancing.
“Limit the number of employees working on equipment together in the shop as much as possible,” said Katelyn Hain, North Dakota State University-Extension agriculture and natural-resources agent. “However keep safety in mind so people are not working alone in hazardous situations without someone to assist or call for help.”
Tips for physical distancing are given.
- Have enough vehicles so people can drive separately or in pairs as often as possible. Assign equipment, tractors and pickups to individuals as much as possible, especially for those who may be considered at greater risk of developing illnesses.
- Limit the number of individuals in vehicles when riding from field to field, and wear a mask when sharing that space.
- Limit ride-alongs of nonessential workers or family.
- Stagger breaks and mealtimes to minimize the number of individuals in the breakroom at one time, and encourage cleaning and disinfecting between uses.
- Call in feed orders and have them charged to the farm’s account, then mail the payment. Provide specific directions where bulk-feed deliveries should to be unloaded to maintain safe separation.
- Ask veterinarians or animal-health-supply stores to bring orders out to the farm’s vehicle or mail them.
- If selling livestock, plan on dropping the animals off but not staying to watch the sale.
Visit www.ag.ndsu.edu/farmsafety/covid-19 for more information.