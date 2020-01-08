Tom Steyer is known to most people watching the Democratic presidential campaign as the rich guy who talks about climate change.
Steyer, 62, grew up in New York City. His father was an attorney who was a prosecutor at the famed Nuremberg trials. Steyer earned a degree in economics and political science from Yale, where he was on the soccer team, and eventually went on to earn an MBA from Stanford.
He worked in investment banking before starting Farallon Capital, where he made his fortune as a hedge fund manager. He left Farallon in 2012 and became involved in other business and philanthropic ventures, such as a small company that worked on broadband for rural areas in India and Mexico.
Before entering the presidential race, Steyer spent a great deal of time and money on NextGen Climate, a nonprofit that pushed for solutions to climate change. On the campaign trail, Steyer talks a lot about climate change and the need to address climate issues now.
“When I was growing up we used to say an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure,” Steyer told members of the Iowa Farmers Union at their annual meeting on Dec. 6. He said Iowa has had four major floods in the last 10 years, and that climate change is happening in Iowa right now.
“Farmers can sequester carbon,” he said. “We can do it in a way that makes Americans richer. … We’re going to take on the biggest problem in the history of the world and together we’re going to solve it. … Winning is really fun.”
The U.S., he said, needs to take on the big challenge of climate change by providing the jobs and industry of the future, instead of fighting against change.
Steyer told the farmers that he does not make a living farming, but he and his wife do grow grass-fed cattle and that they work on items such as soil health on that California ranch.
He said he would get rid of the tariffs related to the trade wars, as well as the small refinery waivers which he said have decimated the ethanol industry.
“We need biofuels,” he said. “We have to do more of it, not less of it.”
All of those items relate to the economy, Steyer adds. He said that he is a businessman who walked away from the business he started so he could do something about the issues he cared about. He has signed the “giving pledge,” saying that he plans to donate half his fortune to charity in his lifetime.
Despite his fortune, he said there is too much concentration of wealth in the United States, and Democrats need to work to help make sure everyone has a chance to benefit when the economy is good.
And that means farmers and rural residents need to share in the prosperity, Steyer added. Right now that isn’t happening.
He also talks about the need to impeach President Trump for misconduct while in office.