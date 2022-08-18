Still spraying in Iowa

Everytime Will Jones thinks he might be done spraying, something else pops up.

“Well, there’s another week’s worth of work here,” he lamented.

Jones continues to spray foiliars and insecticide, though he is done with the fungicide, he said.

Jones said an agronomist recently told him half of all dry matter that goes into a kernel of corn happens after the dead stage, so he keeps spraying, “trying to make sure everything is happy.”

Once they reach the dead stage, some might think growth is over, but the corn is actually going through a really important phase, Jones said.

Jones said he didn’t think they’d ever been as engaged on nutrition for as long as they have been this year, trying to fill in the gaps of what the plants are not getting from the ground.

He recently saw some corn near his house with burnt leaves past the ear leaf. The corn was in a way from the road, not right along the fence, so it was not in the best of shape, he said.

Jones’ farm has only seen about half an inch of rain in the last two weeks, lamenting that others have gotten quite a bit more moisture than they have.

Jones said the soybeans are looking alright, though the rainfall amounts in August will determine how they end up.

“They need water in August. They’ll either make it or break it on that,” he said.

He’s been haying here and there, but with all the spraying, it gets pushed back.

Jones weaned his calves last week. The cows are eating a lot less and the calves are bellering for their mamas.

He hopes to start vaccinating them next week.

While the calves are separated from their cows, Jones and his wife are preparing to add another child to their family.

The Jones’ fifth child, and second little girl is due to arrive in early September. However, her brothers all showed up at 37 weeks, so it’s possible she’ll make her debut before the next Crop Watcher report.