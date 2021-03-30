Stories of Achievement: Dedication to mission pays dividends

The Irrigation Association recently held a special symposium focused on women in the industry. The Women in Irrigation Conference was held virtually and was sponsored by Hunter Industries of California.
“Almost 100 women logged in for the virtual conference,” said Kristen Hillger, director of operations for Eco-Drip Irrigation based in Lubbock, Texas and IA member. “There was a lot of sharing of personal stories.”
Hillger was part of a panel that addressed the trials women face in the (traditionally) male-dominated agribusiness industry. She and her cohorts told their individual stories and how they strived to become prosperous.
“We all spoke about the need to be consistently willing to learn,” Hillger said. “Being enthusiastic about learning all about agribusiness.”
Her story began with her earning a Bachelor’s of Science from Texas Tech University in agricultural and applied economics. Hillger then went on to receive her master’s from Texas A&M University in agricultural leadership and development. After getting married to her husband, Darren, she started working at Eco-Drip.
Darren’s grandfather had founded the company 36 years ago. Working at a family-owned business brings a different kind of pressure, she said.
“I knew it was going to require a lot from me,” Hillger said. “I told them I was willing to wear whatever hat they needed.”
She dived right in and accepted whatever challenger the new occupation brought. Her job took her into the fields and warehouses – wherever she needed to meet with customers. The experience allowed her to learn from others and better herself, she said. Obstacles were not an impediment. Rather than deter her she was encouraged.
“I considered all the hard work as an investment in success,” Hillger said. “I accepted challenges and used them to build self-confidence.”
As director of operations, Hillger oversees the company’s eight branches in Texas, Oklahoma and Nebraska. She has been with Eco-Drip for 2 ½ years now. While she enjoys the opportunities the job brings her way, her desire is to, eventually, serve a greater role in the company, she said.
Attending the Women in Irrigation Conference allowed Hillger to interact with like-minded professionals in her career field and the association. She said she really loves being involved with the IA.
“I hope the conference continues,” Hillger said. “I hope the interface will continue virtually as well as in person.”
