Dairy producers across the country are breathing a collective sigh of relief after receiving better milk prices and pandemic relief from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Those two factors have gone a long way to rebuilding the capital and liquidity base of dairy operations that eroded significantly in recent years.
It’s time to focus on results to position the dairy business for what’s predicted to be a volatile and uncertain future. There are several practical steps within every producer’s control.
Keep financials up-to-date – Have a reliable set of accrual financials for the business. Monitor the farm’s actual performance against the budget forecast. Look to the coming months to anticipate shortfalls in cash flow. Interest rates continue to be at unprecedented reduced levels. Lock long-term fixed rates to store earnings away on the balance sheet for future access.
Control expenses – Experts caution against eliminating any feed ingredients, citing the potential to impact production performance. While that’s sound advice, many producers need to carefully review their feed costs. The largest expense for dairy is feed; it typically represents 40 percent to 50 percent of a farm’s expenses. In doing so make a careful evaluation of ingredients. Also think through investing decisions before making purchases. When considering capital investments that have been delayed the past few years, ensure they meet the test of increasing revenue, lowering cost or improving efficiency.
Enhance revenue – Consider formulating the ration to maximize the combined fat and protein sold per cow per day. As long as the market is rewarding producers for selling excellent-component milk, take advantage of that opportunity. And such a ration formulation contributes to improved cow health. Ensure the dairy raises only the number of replacement heifers necessary. Work with a consultant, lender and-or reproductive specialist to determine how many are needed.
Expand marketing knowledge – Current market prices may provide a good opportunity for profit. But it’s also important to protect available prices and prevent vulnerability to market swings. Look into how risk-management tools such as Dairy Revenue Protection and Dairy Margin Coverage can offer price protection. Partner with marketing, insurance and business consultants to understand how those tools work to manage price opportunities.
Keep lenders informed – A dairy’s lending experts can often provide insight, tools and resources to help producers effectively manage their finances during uncertain economic times. Late autumn is an excellent time to provide year-end financials, next year’s budget and capital-investment plan. Lenders will welcome candid discussion and proactively identify solutions tailored to each situation.