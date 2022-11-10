Stride™ Youth Leadership offers leadership exploration

High school students ages 15 to 18 are invited to attend PDPW’s Stride™ Youth Leadership Conference to discover opportunities in the dairy and agricultural sector, and build leadership skills. The fast-paced one-day workshop will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Dodgeland School District, 401 S. Western Ave, Juneau, Wisconsin.
Morning sessions will feature high-energy coaches leading students through team challenges and group activities to bring out the leader in each. Students will uncover and build on their social and communications skills as well as learn techniques to collaborate with others no matter the personality type. The roles of clear articulation of thoughts, effectively engaging with others and intentional listening will also be explored.
In the afternoon students will hit the road for an on-farm tour and hands-on labs at an area dairy farm. A mini-career fair will introduce students to a variety of new technologies and career options while connecting them with people currently working in fields such as finance, medicine, food, marketing, precision data, regulation and more.
A parental waiver must be included with each student registration. Visit www.pdpw.org/programs or call 800-947-7379 for more information and to register.