As we look to the future of the dairy community in Wisconsin and beyond, there’s no greater excitement than the impact the University of Wisconsin-Dairy Innovation Hub can have on the next generation of students. When I talk with current and prospective students I hear confirmation of continued interest in the dairy-curriculum mainstays – cows and milk. Students are also increasingly interested in areas such as entrepreneurship, land and water stewardship, and niche markets. The UW-System attracts students for many reasons. The UW-Dairy Innovation Hub has the potential to impact the next generation in specific and important ways – collaboration, cutting-edge research and technology, career opportunities and community-building.
Even before its official start the UW-Dairy Innovation Hub created an atmosphere of collaboration beyond what we’ve seen in the past. The collaboration exists within each individual university as well as across the three universities tasked with shepherding the hub into the future. One example of collaboration across schools in the UW-System is the work that new assistant professor Joe Sanford is doing in wastewater treatment and manure management. Since he started in August he has been collaborating with faculty and staff from UW-Green Bay, UW-Madison and UW-River Falls to write grants, create outreach opportunities, and engage undergraduate and graduate students in his research. Visit www.dairyinnovationhub.wisc.edu to see examples of similar collaborations.
Cutting-edge research and new technologies funded by the UW-Dairy Innovation Hub are attractive to current and prospective students. An example at UW-Platteville is the research that will be led by another new assistant professor, Ryan Pralle, in the areas of data science and robotic-milking systems.
Students who want to stay in the dairy community but also want the ability to enjoy other adventures are learning how employing technologies could allow them to have the best of many worlds. By staying at the forefront of discovery, students understand they’re part of making and changing the future. They can help make our water safer to drink, create the next dairy product that improves human health, advance technology to keep animals stronger and in our herds longer, or open businesses to allow their communities to thrive. Those are the hopes and dreams of new students.
Career-building through collaboration at each university is critical. Fewer students come from farm backgrounds or have an understanding of the dairy community’s vastness. The research fellowships for current faculty encourage cross-disciplinary work and engage undergraduate students in projects. At UW-Platteville we have students from engineering, K-12-teacher education, biology and sociology working on dairy-related projects in quantities and ways we have not seen before. Students ask how their areas of interest impact the dairy community. They are students who before only saw “cows and milk” but now see future career opportunities. I challenge anyone to name a course of study or career path; I can tie it back to dairy. The sky is the limit.
A career that enables students to stay in Wisconsin upon graduation and that leverages their interests and passions is of tremendous value to current and future students at our universities. It also has tremendous impacts on the regions they come from. The dairy community is proving to be a path toward fulfillment and success for a new generation of students. And the UW-Dairy Innovation Hub is having a positive impact on that trend.