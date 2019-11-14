Industry leaders and stakeholders will learn the latest about a broad range of topics at the upcoming PDPW Dairy Insights Summit. The event will be held Dec. 5 at the Sheraton Hotel, 706 John Nolen Drive, Madison, Wisconsin
Attendees will hear the newest updates regarding Wisconsin cheese and how it’s marketed. Also discussed will be important lessons learned by the poultry industry in its work with large global retailers, showing parallels to the dairy industry.
Blockchain technology will be featured – what it is and how it may transform the supply chain and regulatory tracking. Discussion will be held concerning the problems, practices and policies related to Wisconsin waters. A zoonotic case study of tuberculosis will shed light on a California dairy producer’s story of how the human-to-animal transmission of the bacteria changed his family’s dairy – and how the government and regulatory system responded.
Visit pdpw.org or contact 800-947-7379 or email@pdpw.org to register and for more information.