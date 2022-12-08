 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sweet Southern Slow-Cooker Ham

Southern-Slow-Cooker-Ham
Photo courtesy National Pork Board

1 bone-in fully cooked ham (about 5.5 lbs.)

1 C. apple cider

1/2 C. dark brown sugar

1/3 C. bourbon

1/4 C. honey

1/4 C. dijon mustard)

4 sprigs fresh thyme

Place the ham in a large slow cooker. Whisk the cider with the brown sugar, bourbon, honey and mustard. Slowly pour over the ham. Scatter the thyme sprigs into the slow cooker.

Cook, on high for 4 hours or on low for 8 hours, or until very tender. Remove ham to rest on a cutting board. Pass the remaining cooking liquid through a fine mesh sieve into a saucepan. Simmer for 10 minutes or until slightly reduced. Cut the ham into chunks or slices. Brush the cut pieces with the cooking liquid before arranging on a platter. Serve warm or room temperature.

Makes 12 servings.

