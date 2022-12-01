Swiss Venison Steak

1-2 lbs. venison round steak
3 T. flour
1/2 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. pepper
2 T. oil
1, 16-oz. can tomatoes, sliced
1 medium onion, sliced and ringed
1/2 C. sliced celery
1/2 C. sliced carrot
1/2 tsp. thyme
Rice or noodles
Cut steaks into four or more pieces. Mix the flour, salt and pepper. Tenderize meat with a mallet, pounding flour mixture into meat. Brown meat in a large skillet of hot oil. Remove all oil. Add tomatoes, onion, celery, carrot and thyme. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat. Cover and simmer for 1-2 hours, until meat is tender (or place in covered casserole dish and bake for 1 hour at 350°). Serve with rice or noodles. Makes 4 servings.