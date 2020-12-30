Tales of tractors

Jeff Brandau, Will County, Illinois
“When I was probably about 8 years old, we baled oat straw from the set-aside program. We still used hay forks to pull the straw in the barn. I wasn’t strong enough to lift the bales, so I drove a 1954 Super H back and forth trying not to drive on the rope. How many kids nowadays learn to drive at 8 years old? My uncle still uses that tractor on his farm near Peotone.”
Kathy Graff Esker, Logan County, Illinois
“The first tractor I remember on our farm in Middletown, Illinois, was a John Deere G with a hand clutch. My brother and I were in grade school and would help our dad for small jobs in the farm lot. I remember our mom telling this story about my younger brother, Bill — seems his first grade teacher said he lied about driving that tractor. Well, my mother went to school the next day and informed his teacher that, by God, he did drive that tractor!”
Inger Ivo, Ontario, Canada
“The first tractor I drove was a Cockshutt 550. I thought it was huge and so fast. We had to reach the pedals sitting down before we were allowed to drive it. I thought it was like a racecar. Many years later, at a museum, I saw one with my kids and thought, ‘Wow, what a small tractor.’ It still holds a special place for me.”
Greg Toohill, McLean County, Illinois
“An Oliver wasn’t my first tractor, but we had mostly Olivers on our farm near Heyworth. Most of the other neighbors had John Deere or International. I own three and take them to parades and fairs. Olivers are highly collectible. You’ll see a lot at the Half Century of Progress, in Roanoke, Illinois, this year. It’s my favorite show. It’s surprising there are so many around today because Olivers only had 6% of the market share even in their heyday. They were also popular as fleet tractors, including at a seed company in El Paso, Illinois, and canning company in Gibson City.”
Ryan Thorp, Ford County, Illinois
“Not a first tractor story, but a forever tractor story. I own my grandfather’s 1981 4440 that I imagine he bought new in the early ’80s, used the rest of his career and was the first tractor I used with regularity when I started my own career in 2006. I bought it from his estate after his death in 2012. I remember riding in that tractor during harvest in the early to mid-90s.
“Listening to the popular country music of the day on the radio, hauling two Ficklins into the elevator. Grandpa driving and me riding on the arm rest. Fast forward 15 years to a planting season in 2007, pulling my eight-row Kinze late Sunday night listening to the classic country hour on that same radio. Now it lives a relaxed life pulling a mower and running an auger. If I have anything to say about it, that’ll be its life as long as it wants to run.”
Paul Jeschke, Grundy County, Illinois
“The first tractor I drove was on our family farm north of Freeport near the Illinois-Wisconsin state line in Stephenson County. It was a 350 International and I was 7 year years old, helping bale hay. I wasn’t heavy enough to push the clutch and the brake at the same time. I learned that day, from my uncle, to just turn the key off and it will stop. The first tractor I bought was an International 966 in 1975. I still have it and use it every year with the sweet corn we grow to donate to the Chicago Food Depository Northern Illinois Foodbank.”