Taste cheese far from home

The cheese case I stood in front of looked like so many others I’ve seen. There were a dozen or so familiar and favorite brands, including some produced in Wisconsin. I needed to remind myself I was more than 7,000 miles from home.
There’s nothing like seeing the power of U.S. dairy exports until actually seeing our products for sale in places far, far from home. My experience happened in Dubai as part of a mission trip to the United Arab Emirates, hosted by the checkoff-founded U.S. Dairy Export Council.
I was joined by fellow dairy farmers Alex Peterson of Missouri, Marilyn Hershey of Pennsylvania and Larry Hancock of Texas. U.S. Dairy Export Council President and CEO Krysta Harden served as our host along with other staff members.
The trip’s purpose was to see how U.S. Dairy Export Council-led efforts are growing sales of U.S.-produced cheese in one of the world’s most fertile regions for dairy growth. Dubai is home to more than 3 million residents, making it the hub of the United Arab Emirates and one of the Middle East’s largest metropolitan centers. It represents a $2 billion market with 12,000 restaurants that have built a reputation for cutting-edge culinary excellence and created a destination for celebrity chefs.
And I’m happy to share that U.S.-produced cheese is on their plates. That was obvious during our visit to the International Centre for Culinary Arts, which consistently ranks among the world’s best culinary-training institutes. Students enrolled there must participate in the USA Cheese Guild program to become a Certified USA Cheese Specialist. Since 2018, 155 chefs have earned that accreditation in the Middle East and North Africa through the International Centre for Culinary Arts, which developed the program thanks to U.S. Dairy Export Council and producer-checkoff dollars.
Those chefs aren’t learning about cheese produced anywhere else in the world – just ours. We saw the program in action. Students representing a variety of countries asked questions about our farms. For an hour and a half, they wanted to know about our sustainability practices, how we care for our animals, how we assure the quality of our products that reach their kitchens and so much more.
We then watched as they produced cheese boards and explained the rationale for their pairing decisions. They also needed to make cheese-based appetizers and desserts from scratch.
The energy in the room was amazing. We made an impactful connection with a young audience of chefs who one day will be calling the shots in restaurants and hotels around the world. Imagine their power as U.S. dairy ambassadors.
Another memorable moment happened when we visited one of the area’s largest grocery chains, which contained my aforementioned cheese favorites. There are more than 200 LuLu Hypermarket stores in the region. If I didn’t know any better, I’d swear I was walking into one of our state’s cheese-centric outlets.
The stores are modern, clean, bright and filled with cheese options from our homeland. We couldn’t miss a case near the door that just screamed “U.S. cheese.” But not to worry if we did; there were five more in the store.
LuLu boasts 300 U.S. cheese-stock-keeping units, between dairy case and deli. U.S. products account for more than 54 percent of those options, thanks to the U.S. Dairy Export Council-led USA Cheese Retail program. U.S. Dairy Export Council employees embedded in Dubai and other parts of the Middle East manage the program, which is designed to help ease supply-chain challenges and the path of moving our cheese into those parts of the world. Since the LuLu partnership began in 2018, sales have increased from 60 to 120 metric tons, equating to a $1 million increase in U.S. cheese purchases.
I sometimes hear farmers question the value of our exports program. Some think if their cooperative doesn’t export, they aren’t impacted by it; I disagree. Maybe one co-op doesn’t export but someone else’s does – and that gives others more space in the store. More than 16 percent of our domestic milk production goes to an international destination such as Dubai. If not for our export program, think what we would do with one day per week of milk production. We can’t consume everything we produce so we need a new home. And sometimes that home is outside the United States. That’s good for all of us.
U.S. dairy farmers put boots on the ground in Dubai and markets around the world with funding of the U.S. Dairy Export Council from the national dairy checkoff, as well as state and regional organizations. The U.S. Dairy Export Council also has in-market offices and staff in Mexico and Central America, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Taiwan, South America, South Korea and Europe.
U.S. Dairy Export Council experts living in those markets understand the culture and customs, speak the language and know how to identify opportunities to introduce more of our products to audiences that have a hunger for U.S.-produced dairy foods. They are our eyes and ears, and a big reason why a dairy case in the middle of Dubai feels like home.
Becky Levzow serves on the National Dairy Promotion and Research Board of Dairy Management Inc., a corporate sponsor of PDPW. Email joyrama1@yahoo.com to reach her.