Team care, management keys to productivity

Employee management and care is an area one can devote hours to in the pursuit of self and team improvement. A few key factors can help maximize the productivity and potential of a dairy’s team.
Successful dairy managers recognize labor can be difficult to find, train and retain. A good way to start improving in those areas is to evaluate some basics. Some teams interact well with each other; they excel at communicating and complete tasks in a timely fashion. Other teams merely show up to do what they need to do before leaving at the end of the day. That type of team doesn’t go above and beyond what’s required. Still other teams include some people who disrupt team dynamics and bring others down. To make a plan to improve, knowing the current team culture is critical.
The next step is to spend time training employees on the path forward. Training moments can happen in a formal boardroom setting, in a barn or milking parlor, or while working side-by-side with an employee. It’s important to start each discussion on a positive note. It demonstrates care for team members, plus it’s a proven way to set the right tone and it generates greater buy-in to training concepts. A milking team that’s first commended for a consistently reduced somatic-cell count, for example, will be more open to constructive criticism that might be discussed in training.
Another important piece is explaining the “why” behind asking team members to do certain tasks. A calf manager who tells employees to dip all calf navels might consider it a messy part of the job and skip it. But when the manager carefully explains the newborn’s navel is a highway for bacteria to enter the bloodstream and can lead to sickness, the employee is more likely to perform the task. Understanding the why is a core component in doing a better and more-thorough job.
Employees are the boots on the ground. Especially as farms grow larger, they are expected to do a lot more decision-making and information-sharing. When they understand they’ve been entrusted with the authority to suggest process changes that may save the dairy time and-or money, they’re much more likely to bring forth those ideas. Fostering open lines of communication is a benefit to the whole team and encourages the development of new leaders.
After training employees and explaining the reasons specific protocols are in place, it typically takes follow-up with team members to realize results. They need to understand they’re accountable. Share results with them and-or work alongside them to ensure tasks are being completed correctly. There’s tremendous value at both an individual and team level for dairies that invest time and pertinent information with employees.
Another way to foster respect and trust between managers and employees is to show them they’re appreciated as a person – not just for the work they can do for the dairy. When there’s an opportunity to do so, praise employees in public. If correction is needed do that privately, being sure to explain how they can handle the issue more effectively in the future. Remember to ensure they understand the why behind it and to offer correction constructively.
It can seem daunting to manage employees, and with so many other areas to manage it can be tempting to push team care aside. Fortunately many resources are available to help. The University Wisconsin-Division of Extension has a number of resources to use for team training, including manuals in both Spanish and English. There are also a number of private bilingual consulting and leadership-training companies available for onsite or online team training. Be sure to include vendors and consultants in the process. A farm’s nutritionist can best do his or her work by communicating with all management teams, managers and employees on the farm. The employees are on the farm all the time; they’re more likely to notice if the feed isn’t being pushed in overnight or that feed distribution is poor. Even the most educated and experienced nutritionist relies on feedback from those who are on-site.
As dairies grow, dairy managers rely more on their employees to bring them information and data as well as to make more decisions. Partner with consultants so they can assist in developing a strong team culture to ultimately make the business more productive and efficient.
James Downey and Amanda Smith are dairy nutritionists with CP Feeds, a corporate sponsor of Professional Dairy Producers®.