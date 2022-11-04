Teen on farm offered life-changing choice

Editor’s note: This is the second part of a column that appeared online September 30.
Bo had been sent to spend the summer on his grandfather’s farm. His school year had not gone well. To help turn around his life, his grandparents, Tom and Beth, had agreed that he could spend the summer working on their farm in hopes that it might help him learn new habits and find direction in his life.
With his uncle and his family living nearby, Bo would also get a chance to work with his teenage cousins.
After four weeks of ups and downs, Bo decided to take off for a weekend with his friends and not tell his grandparents where he was going.
It was 10:30 on Friday night and Bo had quietly opened his window and snuck outside with his backpack. The house was still, and it seemed no one had heard him leave. Bo walked a quarter mile down the gravel road to meet his friends, who were supposed to pick him up around 11. There was no moon and Bo walked in the dark without a flashlight, so that no one in the house would see him if they happened to look outside.
As planned, his friends drove quietly up the gravel road at 11. When they saw Bo, one of them swung the back door open and he hopped in. All three friends congratulated him on his escape and one of them handed Bo a beer as Bo said, “Let’s get out of here!”
The driver of the car, not the most experienced driver in the world, decided to make a U-turn on the gravel road. He swung the front end one way and then backed up. Unfortunately, he backed up until both back tires of the car slipped into the ditch. The riders piled out of the car and thought they could simply push it back up on the road. But the back tires spun on the ditch grass as the frame of the car rested on the road.
After some lengthy discussion, the only option the boys could come up with was to walk back to the farm and get some help. As they walked, Bo tried to come up with a good explanation of why his friends were there in the middle of the night and why the car was in the ditch a quarter mile up the road. He rehearsed his story several times before he entered the house to wake up his grandfather.
After some introductions and a feeble story about how his friends had come to surprise him and gotten their car stuck, Tom called one of his sons and a few minutes later, a tractor roared down the road driven by one of Bo’s cousins. It only took a few minutes to pull the car out of the ditch and by 1 in the morning, they were all sitting around the kitchen table at the farm house.
Bo’s grandfather was gracious to his friends, learning their names and saying how pleased he was that they had come to visit Bo. Tom insisted they spend the night and in the morning, Bo could give them a tour of the farm. Even though his grandfather had been pleasant and cordial, Bo suspected that he did not believe his story. Eventually everyone went to bed.
The next morning, Beth made a large breakfast. The boys had missed the morning milking and most of the chores. They finally finished breakfast and went outside around 9 a.m. for a farm tour. Bo showed them the large free stall barn and the milking parlor. They got to see how all the calves were fed and how the feeder wagon worked to feed the cows. His friends were not sure about all the smells of the farm as Bo explained scraping and hauling manure.
They all piled into a side-by-side and went out to the fields. Bo’s cousins were cutting hay in one field and had started chopping in another. There was a lot of big equipment and they enjoyed riding in the chopper. But by noon, Bo’s friends had seen enough of the farm and were ready to leave. Beth pushed them to stay for lunch.
After this hearty meal, the friends prepared to leave — all wondering if Bo would go with them or would he stay? As everyone was packing up and heading outside, Tom asked him to come into his office for a minute.
Tom told Bo that while he wasn’t the smartest man in the world, the story that Bo had told last night was difficult to believe. His friends, though well-intentioned, were one of the reasons he found himself living on the farm for the summer. He would not force Bo to stay on the farm, but if he left with his friends, even for a day, he could not come back.
Bo stood at a crossroads, as it were, and had to decide which path he was going to follow. Tom told Bo that he loved him and that he sincerely hoped he would stay.
With that, the interview was over, and they both walked outside. Tom and Beth briefly waved goodbye as all the boys walked to the car, before heading back inside. It was 20 minutes or so before they heard the car start up and drive off down the road. A few minutes later, a solemn Bo walked in from the porch where he had been standing.
A decision had been made and a path to follow had been decided upon. Bo spent the rest of the summer on the farm, working and building relationships with his extended family. He developed a good work ethic. He learned new tasks and for the most part, he was successful. Of course, there was that day when he took off with a tractor and spreader and inadvertently left a trail of manure down the road. And the cousins still talk about the round bale he ejected out of the baler, which then proceeded to roll down the hill, narrowly missed hitting the pickup, and ended up in the creek. At the county fair, one of his cousins introduced him to a girl who wore cowboy boots and was good at dancing. But those are all stories for another time.
In a world filled with noise and confusion, it can be difficult for young people to find the proper path and stay on it. The summer Bo spent on his grandfather’s farm was a turning point in his life. Oftentimes it is the small things we do in our relationships with others which bring to pass good things in the future.
Bob Dunaway and Associates offer estate and retirement planning. Gary Johnson can be reached at 563-927-4554 or by emailing him at gary@vermazentax.com.