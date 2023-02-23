Related to this story

Most Popular

Soy protein blocks LDL cholesterol

Soy protein blocks LDL cholesterol

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – A protein in soybeans blocks production of a liver enzyme involved in the metabolism of triglycerides and low-density lipopr…

Ukrainian farmers forced to give in

Ukrainian farmers forced to give in

UKRAINE – Ukrainian farmers whose properties are located in regions temporarily occupied by Russian soldiers are being forced to sign them ove…