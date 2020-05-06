Arrival in U.S.:

Ancestors to the breed arrived in North America in 1493

Current number of head in U.S.:

About 500,000 animals in the current registry of the Texas Longhorn Breeders Association, the largest and oldest Texas Longhorn registry in the world

National offices:

Texas Longhorn Breeders Association

PO Box 4430

Ft. Worth, TX 76164

817-625-6241

www.tlbaa.org

International Texas Longhorn Association

PO Box 2610

Glen Rose, TX 76043

254-898-0157

www.itla.com

Nebraska affiliate:

Nebraska Texas Longhorn Association

Paul Schlecht

1568 County Rd E

Scribner, NE 68057

402-719-7317

Nebraskatla.com

Interesting breed fact:

Longhorns have incredible stamina and vigor. In 1989, a commemorative trail drive took place, starting at Ft. Worth, Texas, and ending in Billings, Montana, four months later. The horses used were each shod four times during the trip, but the longhorns needed no shoes, and when they rolled into town, not a steer was limping.