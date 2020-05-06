Arrival in U.S.:
Ancestors to the breed arrived in North America in 1493
Current number of head in U.S.:
About 500,000 animals in the current registry of the Texas Longhorn Breeders Association, the largest and oldest Texas Longhorn registry in the world
National offices:
Texas Longhorn Breeders Association
PO Box 4430
Ft. Worth, TX 76164
817-625-6241
International Texas Longhorn Association
PO Box 2610
Glen Rose, TX 76043
254-898-0157
Nebraska affiliate:
Nebraska Texas Longhorn Association
Paul Schlecht
1568 County Rd E
Scribner, NE 68057
402-719-7317
Interesting breed fact:
Longhorns have incredible stamina and vigor. In 1989, a commemorative trail drive took place, starting at Ft. Worth, Texas, and ending in Billings, Montana, four months later. The horses used were each shod four times during the trip, but the longhorns needed no shoes, and when they rolled into town, not a steer was limping.