Thankful to live where we live

I have written before, in fact, a couple columns ago, about how blessed we are to live where we do, when we do and with whom. As I write this, several incidents around the globe have strengthened those beliefs, and I would begin with the earthquake which battered the beleaguered nation of Haiti.

A week or so afterward, the death count was on top of 2,300 with some 9,000 injured and the officials were still finding people. Remember, this is the same country, only some 11 years ago, which was completely decimated by a hurricane. In fact, a few days after the earthquake, Haiti was pounded with hurricane-type winds and knee-deep floods.

Hospital patients on the ground without shelter because there simply is no place to put them, and the same can be said for the dead. Add to this, it is nearly impossible to find clean, safe drinking water or any kind of food. And because of the road conditions, aid from the U.S. and other nations is terribly difficult to deliver where it’s most needed.

As Haiti’s plight was on display, we were deluged with video from Kabul, Afghanistan, showing thousands of citizens attempting to get out of the country. Closer to home, droves of equally challenged families walked across Mexico in an attempt to make this country their home.

None of this is intended to be political nor do I even know what much of it means, other than all of these people are human beings, who were born in a different place than most of us. They did nothing that we have done or didn’t do and yet, look at the difference in the daily lifestyles.