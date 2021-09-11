Thankful to live where we live

I have written before, in fact, a couple columns ago, about how blessed we are to live where we do, when we do and with whom. As I write this, several incidents around the globe have strengthened those beliefs, and I would begin with the earthquake which battered the beleaguered nation of Haiti.
A week or so afterward, the death count was on top of 2,300 with some 9,000 injured and the officials were still finding people. Remember, this is the same country, only some 11 years ago, which was completely decimated by a hurricane. In fact, a few days after the earthquake, Haiti was pounded with hurricane-type winds and knee-deep floods.
Hospital patients on the ground without shelter because there simply is no place to put them, and the same can be said for the dead. Add to this, it is nearly impossible to find clean, safe drinking water or any kind of food. And because of the road conditions, aid from the U.S. and other nations is terribly difficult to deliver where it’s most needed.
As Haiti’s plight was on display, we were deluged with video from Kabul, Afghanistan, showing thousands of citizens attempting to get out of the country. Closer to home, droves of equally challenged families walked across Mexico in an attempt to make this country their home.
None of this is intended to be political nor do I even know what much of it means, other than all of these people are human beings, who were born in a different place than most of us. They did nothing that we have done or didn’t do and yet, look at the difference in the daily lifestyles.
All I can think about, when I take a deep breath and watch the news, is “what if one of those families, in any of those countries, were mine – my kids or grandkids?” As badly as it hurts and as much as I want to help, I can’t. Heck, I had trouble taking one of ours to receive their back to school vaccinations. This 2021 scenario is impossible to comprehend.
Although it is another topic, totally unrelated, it was 20 years ago this very weekend that the Twin Towers went down, the Pentagon was damaged and a commercial airliner, thanks to a group of civilian heroes, crashed in Pennsylvania rather than into the White House.
I won’t go into the personally hard to reflect upon details, but our youngest, daughter Sara, who was working in the iconic Woolworth building at the time, actually watched the second plane plow into the tower. Although she made it clear that she did not wish to talk about it, when Penny and I visited her a couple of months later, it was very apparent that the ordeal had impacted not only our daughter but also the city.
When we visited the rubble-filled site of the Twin Towers, I will never forget the flowers and flags that covered the entire retaining fence surrounding it. Even more striking were the thousands of handwritten notes from family members to loved ones who had lost their lives when the towers went down.
I’m not certain if there is any connection to the terrorist attack 20 years ago and the fall, if that is the correct word, of Afghanistan today. I guess time will tell.
With your permission, I will move on to a much brighter topic, which is the fact that this weekend, in Chamberlain, South Dakota, the class of 2020 will officially be inducted into the South Dakota Hall of Fame. A few months ago, an online ceremony was conducted, and thanks to the Hall of Fame staff, its board of directors and South Dakota Public Broadcasting, it was a very special hour. In fact, the performance put on by SDPB was truly exemplary – but then what else is new?! They do top-line work, regardless of the event or topic under discussion.
It is always fascinating to observe the cross section of inductees, to read their amazing biographies and to check out their life story exhibits on display at the Cedar Shores banquet facility. For example, there is Larry Pressler, a U.S. Senator, Jack Marsh, the lifetime journalist, and my favorite, Glenna Fouberg, the outstanding educator of the group.
I got to know Glenna through hubby Rod. At one time he and I were involved in many of the same ag and SDSU-related events. She was fun, intelligent, caring and loved education almost as much as she did South Dakota. She was an amazing advocate for Northern State University. On more than one occasion, Glenna not-so-subtly put me in my place as I attempted to explain to her why SDSU was superior to Northern, the home of the Wolves, the university of her choice.
Glenna Fouberg was who we are and is exactly the type of person who belongs in the South Dakota Hall of Fame. I am honored that she was my friend.
Be safe, remember those serving in harm’s way and thanks for what you do.
Jim is associate editor of Tri-State Neighbor and also works with the SDSU Alumni Foundation.