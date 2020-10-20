Yes we are pretty happy about it. Thanks for asking.
Happy about what, you’re probably asking yourself, since you didn’t get in on the front end of this.
What we’re happy about is the change in how the Nebraska School Activities Association qualifies Class C teams for the state softball tournament.
For the first time, the NSAA integrated wildcards at a level before the state tournament. It’s roughly the same process used in Class B a year ago. The subdistricts were made smaller and there were more of them, 10 to be exact. The winners there were joined by six wildcard teams. The whole bunch was numbered individually, using the wildcard averages, and paired off 1 vs. 16, 2 vs. 15 and so on for eight district championship series. You had to win two of three to advance.
We’d been clamoring for something like this for years. Northeast Nebraska can claim the best Class C ball in the state. In fact, 12 of the 19 Class C state champions have come from the area. It’s an issue because with so many good teams in such a small space, a lot of good teams ended up staying home while lesser teams advanced.
When we say northeast, we’re talking about driving south out of Yankton, S.D., on U.S. 81 to the Highway 92 intersection near Shelby, then east on 92 to the Missouri River. Inside that quadrant this year were six of the district finalists, including our own Tekamah-Herman Tigers and an East Husker Conference rival, Highway 91.
The best part about it, the top eight seeds all won and won convincingly. None of the series went three games. The closest game on the sheet was Kearney Catholic beating Southern Valley 11-9. The Stars won the other game of that series 9-4, which was the second-closest game.
What all that means is when last Wednesday arrived after a hectic eight weeks of softball, the best eight teams were on the field.
That’s how it should be.
One of the finer points of the new plan is it made every game count more than ever before. Coaches try to tell kids that all the time, that every game counts, but when you’re playing maybe nine games in a week, it doesn’t always stay at the top of your mind.
As an example of how every game counted, Tekamah-Herman’s loss in the subdistrict final to Arlington likely cost the Tigers a home date for their district final with Central City. The loss dropped the Tigers down a slot to number-nine while the Bison moved up to number-eight.
Central City won the two games and won a spot in the state grid.
Like they had all season, the overachieving Tigers hung around until somebody made them go home.
Better competition at the state tourney showed itself from the jump. Usually the first round is dominated by run-rule wins. This year, the top two seeds, West Point’s Guardian Angels Central Catholic and Fairbury, both lost their first round games.
A game between the two schools had been imagined as a championship matchup earlier in the week. It actually was played as an elimination game Thursday afternoon with GA coming out a 9-1 winner in six innings.
They were slated to take on Bishop Neumann, another of those northeast luminaries, Friday morning with the loser settling for third place. The winner had to beat Kearney Catholic (remember them?) twice for the state title.
No matter how it plays out, NSAA officials should be congratulated for making a change. They haven’t always been quick to do so, but they made the move and made the experience better.
Got a question, comment or a story idea? You can contact our crack staff directly at
402-374-3033; or via e-mail to mark.jackson@lee.net