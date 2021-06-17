The Dairy Signal continues to deliver

Going into its second summer of three-times-weekly dairy programming, PDPW’s The Dairy Signal™ has far exceeded its original objectives. It began as a way to deliver timely information to dairy farmers, caused by anxiety and shutdowns at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s evolved into a consistent source for the latest in dairy research, production practices, marketing and financial analyses as well as industry trends.
“At the height of uncertainty we didn’t even know whether there would be markets for our milk,” said Shelly Mayer, executive director of PDPW. “Our dairy-producer board members challenged us to find ways to get reliable information to our members. As a result we developed The Dairy Signal format as a one-hour webinar to provide the most up-to-date information available, free to everyone with internet access.”
Topics in the early weeks were focused on market and pandemic news, including updates from economists, marketing cooperatives, processing plants, government officials and more.
Within weeks the content evolved to include panel discussions with progressive farmers, insights on retail and processing trends, and news on the latest research results for dairies. A few presenters have appeared on a somewhat-regular basis, including economist Dan Basse of AgResource; Eric Snodgrass, principal atmospheric scientist for Nutrien Ag Solutions; and Chad Vincent, CEO of Dairy Famers of Wisconsin. But the program features a wide variety of presenters and topics.
Now in its 62nd week of production, The Dairy Signal continues to air from noon to 1 p.m. Central Time every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Viewers tuning in live can ask questions of the presenters. All episodes are available at pdpw.org by clicking on The Dairy Signal logo; they are downloadable in audio and video format.
To date more than 5,000 unique devices have streamed episodes of The Dairy Signal. Viewers tune in from across the United States and around the world, including dairy farmers and allied industry professionals as well as media, community leaders and the general public.