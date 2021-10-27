The dangers of cookie snatching

When I was a kid, my mom would bake cookies and freeze them for later. No time was this truer than around Christmas. She would bake several different kinds, and it was our tradition on her side of the family to eat them as we opened presents at Christmas.

My mother was one of the most organized, methodical people I have ever met, and her life was lived in adherence to a strict schedule. No minute was wasted.

She made many different kinds of cookies. The frosted sugar cookies were my favorite but the ginger snaps, chocolate cookies with peanut butter chips and chocolate chip cookies were no slouches. She also made a date cookie that only she liked. I joked with her that they were January cookies because often times that was when they were finally eaten. I may not have liked them, but I was not going to let a cookie go to waste.

It should not be a surprise to any of you who know me that I enjoy a good cookie or three. I have never let a cookie go to waste, but many have gone to my waist. Back in the day I could not resist the urge to sneak a cookie from Mom’s stash in the freezer. Sure, they were so hard I might have broken a tooth on them and letting them thaw was not an option. I might have gotten caught.

I would try to sneak them in a way that Mom would not know that I had taken any. Never getting more than a couple from any single level (she put wax paper between levels) and always putting the container back where it should have been.

I know Mom knew I was on the take because the containers became harder and harder to find, often hidden among the frozen veggies in the freezer. I guess she thought the idea of digging through healthy foods might appeal to my conscience. She was wrong.