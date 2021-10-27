The dangers of cookie snatching

When I was a kid, my mom would bake cookies and freeze them for later. No time was this truer than around Christmas. She would bake several different kinds, and it was our tradition on her side of the family to eat them as we opened presents at Christmas.
My mother was one of the most organized, methodical people I have ever met, and her life was lived in adherence to a strict schedule. No minute was wasted.
She made many different kinds of cookies. The frosted sugar cookies were my favorite but the ginger snaps, chocolate cookies with peanut butter chips and chocolate chip cookies were no slouches. She also made a date cookie that only she liked. I joked with her that they were January cookies because often times that was when they were finally eaten. I may not have liked them, but I was not going to let a cookie go to waste.
It should not be a surprise to any of you who know me that I enjoy a good cookie or three. I have never let a cookie go to waste, but many have gone to my waist. Back in the day I could not resist the urge to sneak a cookie from Mom’s stash in the freezer. Sure, they were so hard I might have broken a tooth on them and letting them thaw was not an option. I might have gotten caught.
I would try to sneak them in a way that Mom would not know that I had taken any. Never getting more than a couple from any single level (she put wax paper between levels) and always putting the container back where it should have been.
I know Mom knew I was on the take because the containers became harder and harder to find, often hidden among the frozen veggies in the freezer. I guess she thought the idea of digging through healthy foods might appeal to my conscience. She was wrong.
My mom, being the organized type, started her Christmas cookie baking well before Thanksgiving, giving her plenty of time to get the dozens of cookies required for Christmas baked well in advance. It also gave me time to sneak many cookies over this period. I tried to be sneaky, but I was a growing boy, and often my hunger got the better of me. Soon some of the varieties started to disappear. Once full containers were more like partially empty.
I, of course, would be warned and occasionally growled at because of the cookie disappearance. I tried to blame freezer shrink or that maybe Mom had not made as many as she had thought but that never worked. I also suspected Dad was in on some of it because I noticed subtle differences between the number of cookies in between raids. That was a theory that was never proven, but the fact Dad never said anything was a telltale sign.
Why did this memory come to my mind recently? Well, for one thing I always need a good cookie or a good handful of cookies, but another analogy comes to mind. For many months, really for a couple of years, I have been concerned with the amount of money our government has been borrowing and handing out. I have to admit that I have not turned down any of these checks, even though I questioned the need or the fiscal responsibility and that is what made me think of the cookies I sneaked.
I promise you that as a child I was well fed and received all the nourishment I needed, and that included cookies. The problem was that I have a really aggressive sweet tooth and I could never stop at the right number of cookies. Each time I snuck a cookie I knew I really did not need it and I had a pang of guilt thinking that Mom would have to make more. Mom worked hard making those cookies and she tried to plan ahead but my gluttony overcame my sense of responsibility.
I also knew that there was the possibility that we might not have enough cookies for Christmas and that worried me. Christmas afternoon with not enough cookies would have not been good. It would have taken away from the family gathering. I knew this but my immediate need for those cookies overcame my sensibility. My saintly mother made sure there were enough cookies, and I knew that, but it did not make it right.
I know that comparing our spending and adding to the national debt to my cookie sneaking is a bit oversimplifying the matter but maybe we need to put it in simpler terms. Who knows, maybe we will be able to bake more cookies before that later date comes and we need the cookies. I sure hope so, because the implications of an empty cookie jar in this scenario is much worse than nothing to go with my coffee on Christmas. Just food for thought.
Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension educator for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. He can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.