Little International is celebrating its 100th exposition this year. As the Little I livestock and grain exposition grew, the show was expanded to include poultry, agronomy, horticulture, meat cutting and wool judging. In 1949 the Home Economics division was added. This photograph from the South Dakota Agricultural Heritage Museum came with no identification except that it was from Little I. It could be either a horticulture display or a display from the Home Economics Exposition. The displays appear to be flower arrangements, plants and tabletop decorations.
If you have Yesteryear photos to share, please forward them to us at: Tri-State Neighbor, P.O Box 239, Tekamah, NE 68061 or jatyeo@tristateneighbor.com. Send them to the ag museum at SDSU Box 601, Brookings, SD 57007 or carrie.vanburen@sdstate.edu.