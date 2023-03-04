Related to this story

Most Popular

Soy protein blocks LDL cholesterol

Soy protein blocks LDL cholesterol

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – A protein in soybeans blocks production of a liver enzyme involved in the metabolism of triglycerides and low-density lipopr…

Life has become cows and brats

Life has become cows and brats

I’m really tempted to see if we could do a Guinness beer brat. We also have flavors like original, south of the border, and parmesan garlic. Y…