The season are changing

Hello from our little part of the Bohemian Alps.
The calendar is winding down to the final days of September we are still harvesting only a handful of dryland acres to cut and bag and then the rest will irrigated acres.
The deer and raccoons seem to think some of fields are planted especially for them. Every day we move more of their buffet out and they have to find new one.
As we were checking fields, we spotted a cougar lurking around a few nights ago. I think that’s what it was, it was a flash. They sure are graceful.
You know its big when it can bound over the road in one leap in front of you.
The few smidgens of rain we received really enabled to weeds to grow.
The mower is trapped in the shop by the Ford dual tractor waiting for a silage blade to be put on, so for now the weeds are winning.
One day last week, the storm clouds had been building all day. We were several miles from home as I dumped my last load at the silage pile when the rain cloud broke and poured.
I was over a mile from the field, and the wipers on the Virginia truck are a lot to be desired, so I did the “dog move” and held my head out the window until I could find a safe place to pull over.
I did not think to bring extra dry clothes along that day, but it’s ok. The rain felt good.
Every day we see cows being brought in from pastures and calves finding new homes. Folks are trying to get cattle worked before they get in full combine harvest.
A few combines are rolling, though many are just harvesting the dryer areas first.
The bean fields seem to be sitting tight, the plant is drying down but the pods inside are pretty gooey yet.
We sure can tell the nights are getting cooler. The flies are freaking out and wanting inside, they cover the door like a blanket.
Those little speckled winged ones must have inside help to get in. They are everywhere and sure make the vacuum smell if I don't empty right away.
Where are the frogs and toads when you need them?
Of course, the wind has to blow and cause a few more challenges. Carl has to tip the cutter spout down farther to keep the feed in the truck box.
The dirt devils are spinning in the fields making the a few lone corn husks dance away with the wind.
I have to laugh.
I few Cochin chickens with feathers on their feet. When they run, they leave little puffs of swirly dirt behind. I have a few nests for the chickens, but they seem to like to play hide and seek better.
Just when I think I know where they laid their eggs, they sneak off a find a new place.
I don't think the girls are very good at sharing a nesting spot.
We had a bit more rain to the east of us so I took the opportunity to attend grandparents' afternoon at the school.
Those little ones can sure belt out a song when they know the words.
The days are getting shorter. I think it is way too early, but Mother Nature seems to have the final word on that.
During harvest season, be safe and watch for the extra equipment on the roads.
Make sure you take the time to watch the gorgeous sunsets and be thankful for another wonderful day on the farm or ranch. God’s blessings to all from the house of Dobias. The sunflowers keep me smiling!