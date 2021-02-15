2021 gardening – plan to get out there and enjoy!

Even though February is not a month of thinking or working in a garden, there may be situations where one should think about it now. Products may be available, but there may be a lack of help to fill orders.
Due to COVID-19, many people have turned to various activities within their home. One of these projects is an increase in gardening. Garden centers, catalogs, and stores ran out of out of seeds and plants early in 2020. They are looking for a gardening increase again this year.
Articles and programs have continued to encourage people to begin or continue gardening. This is not the first time this has happened. The first and second time this encouragement was given by the United States government’s involvement, was because of World War I (1917 to 1918), and later World War II (1939 to 1945).
Before the beginning of World War I, George Washington Carver wrote an agricultural tract encouraging people to plant gardens to support the war effort. He called them “Victory Gardens.” In 1917, a home garden campaign was encouraged by the government. People were encouraged to garden to raise as much food locally so to release more funds for the war effort, to supplement rations and boost morale.
Later when World War II began, citizens were again urged to plant gardens wherever there was soil available. This was also happening in Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom. Except for fresh foods, food was being sent overseas for the military and to help feed central Europe.
In 1943, with a population of 132 million people, there were 18 million Victory Gardens in the United States. Of those, 12 million were in cities and 6 million on farms.
These assorted size gardens were producing 40 percent of the vegetables, foods, and other needed items. Different items could only be purchased using ration books, if the items were available. Meats, fats, wheat, coffee and sugar was in short supply, as were others.
Thank God, we are not in a physical war but with COVID 19 restrictions, many inexperienced or experienced people have turned to gardening where they live. That gardening may be in the ground, in raised beds or containers of some sort.
Fresh herbs can add a brighter taste to salads or other dishes. Teas can be made with fresh or dried herbs. Seeds of plants used in Asian, Mexican or other specialty dishes may be sown.
It is also something a family with children can do together. Children can be educated about how their food is grown, the miracle of the tiny seed producing a plant and what it needs to grow. They may also eat a plant or produce that comes out of their garden, whereas they may not eat the same thing coming from the store.
It is also a teaching tool about the necessity of bees, spiders, and other garden creatures for pollination of plants. Libraries also have children’s books about gardening.
There are many other benefits to gardening. Spending a few hours in the garden, or less, may be a stress release, gives one time to think, and helps preserve pollinators of bees, wasps, butterflies, birds and other insects. Milkweed could be planted to help Monarch butterflies survive as their numbers are dangerously low.
If one has fruiting berry bushes or trees and you do not want to use the fruits, invite others to pick and use them. Or take them to a food dispensary.
With more people canning and freezing foods, supplies may be in short supply. Foods needing to be processed in pressure cookers need to be done in an accredited canning vessel, not in an Insta Pot type container. The pressure gauge and seal can be checked at the local state Extension office.
There are many articles in periodicals, books, on the Internet, library and elsewhere to find gardening advice. Yet, like all other endeavors, gardeners can have plant failures due to such things as weather, lack of or over-watering, insect or animal damage, lack of time, being afraid to thin plants, leaving on vacation when the beans are ready to be picked, and so on. Yet there is a great personal satisfaction to realize the produce one has grown and contributed to the family diet.
Something to think about: It is said: “If the bees disappeared from the world, humanity would follow within a decade.”
CREAM OF CELERY SOUP
1 cup diced celery
1 cup boiling water
1 Tablespoon minced onion
3 Tablespoons melted butter or butter substitute
3 Tablespoons flour
2-1/2 cups milk, scalded
Salt to taste
Pepper to taste
Combine celery and water. Cover. Simmer until celery is tender. Brown onion in butter or butter substitute. Add flour. Mix well until smooth. Add milk slowly, stirring constantly. Cook in a double boiler over hot water until smoother and thick. Add celery and the water in which it was cooked. Season to taste. Heat thoroughly.
CHOCOLATE POTATO CAKE
2-1/2 cups flour
3 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon cloves
1 cup shortening
2 cups sugar
3 eggs
3/4 cup milk
4 squares melted chocolate
1 cup warm mashed potatoes
1 cup chopped nuts
Sift the dry ingredients together. Cream the shortening. Cream in the sugar. Beat in the whole eggs one at a time, beating well after each egg is added. Add the dry ingredients alternatively with the milk. Stir in the melted chocolate, mashed potatoes and nuts. Beat until batter is smooth. Pour into a large greased sheet cake pan. Bake at 350 degrees, 40 to 45 minutes. Ice with a chocolate icing.
SNICKERDOODLE LOAF
1-1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon plus 1/2 Tablespoon cinnamon, keep separate
1/2 cup butter, softened
1 cup sugar
2 eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla
1/2 cup Greek yogurt
3/4 cup add-ins (fruits, nuts, raisins, dried berries, butterscotch or cinnamon chips)
1 teaspoon brown sugar
Preheat oven to 350 F. Grease and flour one 9x5” loaf pan.
Whisk flour, baking powder, salt and one teaspoon cinnamon together in a medium bowl. Cream butter and sugar until fluffy in a large bowl by hand or using an electric mixer. This should take about 5 minutes. Thoroughly mix in one egg at a time. Mix in the vanilla and Greek yogurt. Add dry ingredients and stir until just combined. Fold in desired additions. Pour the batter into the greased pan until it is two-thirds of the way full. Feel free to bake the extra batter into muffins.
Combine brown sugar and 1/2 Tablespoon of cinnamon in a small dish. Top bread evenly with mixture. Bake 40 to 45 minutes, until the bread is lightly browned and a toothpick can be cleanly inserted. Cool and enjoy at room temperature.