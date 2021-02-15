2021 gardening – plan to get out there and enjoy!

Even though February is not a month of thinking or working in a garden, there may be situations where one should think about it now. Products may be available, but there may be a lack of help to fill orders.

Due to COVID-19, many people have turned to various activities within their home. One of these projects is an increase in gardening. Garden centers, catalogs, and stores ran out of out of seeds and plants early in 2020. They are looking for a gardening increase again this year.

Articles and programs have continued to encourage people to begin or continue gardening. This is not the first time this has happened. The first and second time this encouragement was given by the United States government’s involvement, was because of World War I (1917 to 1918), and later World War II (1939 to 1945).

Before the beginning of World War I, George Washington Carver wrote an agricultural tract encouraging people to plant gardens to support the war effort. He called them “Victory Gardens.” In 1917, a home garden campaign was encouraged by the government. People were encouraged to garden to raise as much food locally so to release more funds for the war effort, to supplement rations and boost morale.

Later when World War II began, citizens were again urged to plant gardens wherever there was soil available. This was also happening in Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom. Except for fresh foods, food was being sent overseas for the military and to help feed central Europe.

In 1943, with a population of 132 million people, there were 18 million Victory Gardens in the United States. Of those, 12 million were in cities and 6 million on farms.