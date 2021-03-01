In the coming months there will be many occasions to celebrate activities and other events, both personal and business-wise. No matter the occasion, one item is generally included. That is cake.

Cake is not only among America’s favorite dessert, but also an item for marking many special occasions. It may be made of various varieties and flavors, shaped and decorated in imaginative ways. Perhaps it is just cut out of a baking dish, served on a plate with a fork, cup of coffee or a glass of milk. Anytime is a good time for a piece of cake!

Several occurrences changed the making and baking of cakes. In early Egyptian times cakes contained yeast as a leaving agent. Shapes were round, oval or irregular. They were baked hard on four sides on hot rocks. The only sweetener available was honey. In the mid-17th century, food molds became available to contain the batter. Sugar, which had been very expensive, came down in price and availability. Ovens became more reliable. In the mid-19th century baking soda (1840) and baking powder (1860) were introduced replacing yeast. Until electricity, all baking or cooking was mixed by hand.

Cupcakes have become very popular and used in many occasions. The earliest mention of them can be traced back to 1796. A cupcake recipe was found in a recipe book in 1828. The ingredients were measured by the cupful and baked in cups. Hence the name “cupcake.”

Cupcake batter is generally placed in baking cups in a cupcake or muffin tin. The wrapping helps prevent batter sticking to the sides of the tin. It also help keep the cakes moist and prevents the spread of germs.