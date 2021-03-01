In the coming months there will be many occasions to celebrate activities and other events, both personal and business-wise. No matter the occasion, one item is generally included. That is cake.
Cake is not only among America’s favorite dessert, but also an item for marking many special occasions. It may be made of various varieties and flavors, shaped and decorated in imaginative ways. Perhaps it is just cut out of a baking dish, served on a plate with a fork, cup of coffee or a glass of milk. Anytime is a good time for a piece of cake!
Several occurrences changed the making and baking of cakes. In early Egyptian times cakes contained yeast as a leaving agent. Shapes were round, oval or irregular. They were baked hard on four sides on hot rocks. The only sweetener available was honey. In the mid-17th century, food molds became available to contain the batter. Sugar, which had been very expensive, came down in price and availability. Ovens became more reliable. In the mid-19th century baking soda (1840) and baking powder (1860) were introduced replacing yeast. Until electricity, all baking or cooking was mixed by hand.
Cupcakes have become very popular and used in many occasions. The earliest mention of them can be traced back to 1796. A cupcake recipe was found in a recipe book in 1828. The ingredients were measured by the cupful and baked in cups. Hence the name “cupcake.”
Cupcake batter is generally placed in baking cups in a cupcake or muffin tin. The wrapping helps prevent batter sticking to the sides of the tin. It also help keep the cakes moist and prevents the spread of germs.
Today’s cupcake wrappers come in various types of materials, colors, designs, shapes and sizes. Some may be reused. The small cakes resemble each other in size. They have become very popular in social occasions, even replacing the wedding cake at informal weddings.
A special part of a birthday is the cake. It may be traditional in style, cut up to form shapes or objects, and are usually made in the guest of honor’s favorite type. The first reference to birthday cakes in the Middle Ages referred to German children’s birthdays. This was called Kinderfest. Cakes were special in the 17th century due to price. They became more affordable in the 18th century as the price of ingredients dropped.
In addition to a birthday cake, candles are usually placed upon it. The amount, at times, depends on the person’s age. After the candle are lit, a secret wish is made, then candles are blown out. The “Happy Birthday” song is sung. This song has an interesting history. A kindergarten teacher, Patty Hill and her sister Mildred Hill of Louisville, Ky., changed the lyrics of the song: “Good Morning to You” to “Happy Birthday to You,” etc. Patty sang it to students on their birthday. The song became very popular and quickly spread. Unfortunately, the Hill’s did not copyright the song. It was used in films, on Broadway and in Western Union singing telegrams. The Hills brought legal action about it to no avail. Eventually it was copyrighted by another. Fees were obligated to be paid when sung publicly. No restaurants would use it on customers. The song is now Public Domain. The Guinness Book of Records listed it as the most popular song in the English language.
Cake mixes came about in 1930. The company, P. Duff and Sons, applied for a patent to make pastry products. All the ingredients were dried with the purchaser only having to add water to rehydrate the mix before baking. Using this method the manufacturer would not have to keep the ingredients to make fresh products. As flour companies were feeling the pinch due to more commercial bakeries, they also became involved.
After WWII, General Mills and Pillsbury wanted to increase sales. Women did not feel boxed cake mixes were the real thing. They also tasted of dried egg. A marketing consultant and psychologist, Ernest Dichter, recommended removing the eggs. Women could add fresh eggs plus the water to be involved emotionally in making the cake. Later a slump occurred in the sales of cake mixes until the introduction of commercial frosting appeared.
Something to think about: “Cakes are special. Every birthday, every celebration ends with something sweet, a cake, and people remember. It’s all about the memories.” Buddy Valastro
EGGLESS CAKE
1 cup sugar
1/2 cup shortening
2 cups flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1 teaspoon allspice
1 teaspoon nutmeg
1 cup sour milk
Cream the sugar and shortening. Sift the flour with the baking powder, baking soda, salt and spices. Add alternately with the milk to first mixture. Beat thoroughly. Pour into a greased loaf pan. Bake in a 375 F. oven about 45 to 50 minutes.
HOT MILK SPONGE CAKE
3 eggs
1-1/2 cups sugar
1-1/2 cups cake flour
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/3 cup hot milk
2 Tablespoons butter or margarine, melted
1 teaspoon vanilla flavoring
Beat the eggs well and add sugar, 1 Tablespoon at a time. Beat well after each addition until mixture thickens and turns light yellow. Sift the flour, salt and baking powder together. Add to the egg mixture. Fold in the hot milk and melted butter. Add vanilla flavoring. Line a 9” cake pan with parchment paper. Lightly spread with shortening. Bake at 350 F. for 45 minutes. Remove from pan after about 5 minutes.
INDIVIDUAL CHOCOLATE CAKE
1 box chocolate cake mix*
1 large box instant chocolate pudding*
1 egg white, lightly mixed
1 Tablespoon vegetable oil
1 Tablespoon water
Nonstick oil spray
Small sealable plastic baggies
Pour the cake mix and pudding into a bowl. Stir well. Measure 1/2 cup of the dry mixture. Spray a large coffee cup with non stick oil.
Pour the measured 1/2 cup dry mix into the cup. Add the 1 egg white, 1 Tablespoon vegetable oil and 1 Tablespoon water. Mix well with a fork. Place in the microwave on HIGH for 2 minutes. Take out, loosen sides with a knife and remove onto a plate. Divide remainder of dry cake mixture into measures of 1/2 cup each into individual plastic baggies and seal for future use.
*Try substituting other flavors and puddings.