Apple season is soon here; what do you know about apples?

Although there are still many wonderful summer-type fruits still on the market, various types of apples are also making an appearance. Apples have always been vary popular. Anthropologists can date the fruit back to the Stone Age, mythology and the Romans. The first mention of apples was in 328 BCE by Alexander the Great.

With over 2,500 varieties of apples grown in the U.S. and 7,500 varieties-plus in the world, you will find various types are better than another for certain uses. But here are some fun stories about this very common, versatile fruit.

Newly arrived Pilgrims to North America found native small, bitter crab apples trees. With the country settlements expanding, people wanted to plant apple trees. They sent back to their homelands for seeds and plants of the apple trees they knew. As there were no honeybees in this country at that time, there was no fruit as the blossoms were not pollinated. Several decades later European honey bees were brought over. We have heard how Johnny Appleseed traveled around planting apple seeds. Actually they were the sour crab apple seeds whose fruit was made into cider, a common drink at that time.

In 1820 some seeds were given to a London ship captain who took them to now Washington state area. These are thought to be the beginning of Washington’s apple productions.

Like anything that grows, curious people tried to improve various characteristics. For apples, this had to be done by grafting scions or buds onto hardier root stock. Planted seeds do not often reproduce identical trees or fruit.