Apple season is soon here; what do you know about apples?

Although there are still many wonderful summer-type fruits still on the market, various types of apples are also making an appearance. Apples have always been vary popular. Anthropologists can date the fruit back to the Stone Age, mythology and the Romans. The first mention of apples was in 328 BCE by Alexander the Great.
With over 2,500 varieties of apples grown in the U.S. and 7,500 varieties-plus in the world, you will find various types are better than another for certain uses. But here are some fun stories about this very common, versatile fruit.
Newly arrived Pilgrims to North America found native small, bitter crab apples trees. With the country settlements expanding, people wanted to plant apple trees. They sent back to their homelands for seeds and plants of the apple trees they knew. As there were no honeybees in this country at that time, there was no fruit as the blossoms were not pollinated. Several decades later European honey bees were brought over. We have heard how Johnny Appleseed traveled around planting apple seeds. Actually they were the sour crab apple seeds whose fruit was made into cider, a common drink at that time.
In 1820 some seeds were given to a London ship captain who took them to now Washington state area. These are thought to be the beginning of Washington’s apple productions.
Like anything that grows, curious people tried to improve various characteristics. For apples, this had to be done by grafting scions or buds onto hardier root stock. Planted seeds do not often reproduce identical trees or fruit.
The McIntosh apple was developed from a single tree found by John McIntosh, a Scottish immigrant, in the undergrowth on his farm in Dundus County, Ontario, in 1811. He began grafting scions from the tree onto crab apple root stock. Unfortunately a farm fire almost destroyed the tree in 1895. John’s son, Allen, was able to nurse the blackened tree back to health and the tree continued to produce apples until 1906.
Other breeders noticed the high quality traits in the McIntosh apple and they began crossing it with other varieties to enhance whatever traits they were trying to improve. Over 3 million apples trees have come from this single tree.
The Honey crisp apple is tart and crisp. It was developed in Minnesota by crossing the Macoun and Honey gold apples. The goal was to develop a winter hardy cultivar with high fruit qualities with a long storage life. The apples have become quite popular since 1981.
Another variety of apple developed in New Zealand is the Braeburn. A wild seedling tree was noticed in the 1950s. It was cultivated as a potential export variety and has become one of the most popular apples cultivated in the United States.
The Jazz variety apple was developed in the mid 1980s by Allen White of Plant and Food Research in New Zealand. It is a cross between the Royal Gala and Braeburn apples. The variety began to be sold in April, 2004. It is a firm apple and is resistant to bruising when shipped. It is firm and crisp when baked, savory and crisp when raw and high in nutrition.
Apples’ colors come in different combinations, and not just red, but green, yellow, streaked or spotted. and with various flesh textures When the fruit is harvested, the next season’s buds are already in place. The trees may live over 100 years. New varieties are still being developed and improved.
Store apples in a plastic bag in the refrigerator to keep from absorbing odors and retain their own moisture. When stored on the counter top, they quickly ripen within several days.
Research has proved eating apples often contributes to many good, healthy food and body traits and improving many conditions. A few include asthma, lung and heart heath, and respiratory diseases.
Something to think about: “If you wish to make an apple pie from scratch, you must first invent the universe.” Carl Sagan
CARAMEL CRUNCH APPLE PIE
28 vanilla dairy caramels
2 Tablespoons water
4 cups peeled, sliced McIntosh apples
1 unbaked 9” pie shell
3/4 cup all-purpose flour
1/3 cup sugar
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
1/3 cup butter or margarine
1/2 cup chopped walnuts
Melt caramels with water in top of double boiler, stirring occasionally until mixture is smooth. Layer apples and caramel sauce in pie shell.
In a bowl, combine flour, sugar and cinnamon. Cut in butter or margarine until mixture is crumbly; stir in walnuts. Sprinkle over the top of the pie. Bake at 375 F. for 50 to 60 minutes or until apples are tender.
APPLE PUFFS
1/2 cup plus 1 Tablespoon sugar, divided
1/2 cup water
2 Golden Delicious apples
3/4 cup all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 cup vegetable shortening
6 Tablespoons milk
1 Tablespoon butter
1/4 teaspoon cinnamon
In a small saucepan, heat 1/2 cup sugar and the water to boiling. Reduce heat and simmer 5 minutes. Peel, core and halve apples; slightly slice rounded side. Place cored side up in shallow baking dish. Pour the sugar mixture over apples.
In a medium bowl, combine the flour, baking powder and salt. Cut in shortening until mixture is crumbly. Stir in milk to make dough. Top each apple half with mound of dough. Cover the apple well. Mix butter, remaining tablespoon sugar and cinnamon. Spoon in hollows in dough.
Bake at 450 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes until apples are tender.
APPLES WITH CARAWAY CHEESE SPREAD
(make 1-1/2 cups Dip)
Dip:
1 Tablespoons caraway seeds
1 (3 oz.) package softened cream cheese
1/2 cup butter, softened
1/2 cup cottage cheese
1/2 teaspoon bottled hot pepper sauce
1/4 cup finely chopped green onion
1/2 to 1 small garlic clove, minced
Serve with:
Golden Delicious apples, cored and sliced
Cooked ham, cut in large julienne strips
Chop the caraway seeds by hand or in a blender or food processor. Add to blender rest of dip ingredients. Chill several hours or overnight. Serve as a spread for the apples and ham.