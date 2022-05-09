Artichokes are a long-time Mediterranean diet staple

Amongst our food diets we eat roots, stems, leaves, flowers, fruits, and seeds of many varieties of plants. But have you ever eaten a thistle? This delicacy is abundant in the spring although it takes a little more preparation time than just boiling or steaming it in a pan. This thistle differs from the ones we see in rural landscapes. It is an artichoke, where there are over 100 varieties.

Artichokes were mentioned as far back as the 8th century B.C. in the Mediterranean area. In the 16th century, the vegetable was brought to Britain by the Dutch. In the 19th century Spanish and French settlers brought the seeds or tubers to America.

The plant will grow 4 to 6 feet tall with deeply arching lobed silvery green leaves. It may be 4-5 feet wide. As with other thistles, stickers are present on the stem, leaves and bud. The plant produces multiple green flower buds which in turn open to become beautiful purple flowers. Before the buds open, they may be eaten. The violet blue colored flower is not edible and can be up to 7” in diameter. The whole bud is not eaten; just the inner leaves and the heart under the fuzzy part.

The plant may be obtained by starting with seeds, division root cutting, or micro-propagation. In warmer areas it is a perennial plant, but it also comes as an annual. Annual varieties have been developed and will produce flowers the first year. Two types that will survive sub-zero temperatures are “Imperial Star” and “Northern Star.”

Castroville, Texas, produces 80% of the domestic artichokes. However, Italy produces the largest amount of artichokes with Egypt, Spain and France also contributing.

When purchasing artichokes they should be a bright green color with leaves tightly closed and feel heavy. The leaves should squeak when squeezed. The buds may also be purchased as baby artichokes.

There are various ways to prepare artichokes for eating. They may be eaten raw or cooked. When cooking them, add a little vinegar to the water they are cooked or steamed in to keep the color green and prevent browning. Plan about 2 ounces of edible flesh from one medium size artichoke. The flavor tastes kind of herbaceous with nutty undertones.

Artichoke buds will remain fresh for two weeks under refrigeration. To help them last longer, carefully cut a thin slice off the stem, sprinkle with water and place in an air tight bag in the refrigerator. If the tips of the leaves are brown, the vegetable is past its prime. Wash the artichoke in cool water and dry. As the tip of the leaves have thorns, clip them off and remove an inch across the top outside leaves. Do not eat the outside leaves, but the tender inside ones.

Depending on the recipe, the artichoke may be boiled, baked, or steamed. It takes about 30 minutes to boil an artichoke. When cooked the petals start to separate from the bud. After cooking, pull off the outer leaves leaving the tender inner ones. These may also be eaten whole. Draw the end of the leaf through your teeth to extract the leaf’s tasty inside. Continue eating the other inner leaves the same way until the fuzzy center is reached. Remove this part and you will find the edible heart.

The artichokes may be eaten alone, cooked with a sauce or in a casserole, salad, appetizer, or other ways. Cooked buds may also be frozen. If you have never tried an artichoke, purchase one and try it. You may find an exciting new vegetable for your table.

Something to think about: Question – “What kind of sock do you need to plant artichokes?” Answer – “Garden hose!”

CHICKEN WITH ARTICHOKES AND MUSHROOMS

Salt and pepper to taste

6 chicken breasts (or quarters)

1 stick butter

2 cans artichokes, drained, reserve liquid

2 small jars mushrooms, drained

1 (3 ounce) can tomato paste

1/3 cup white wine

1/2 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon oregano

Combine the salt and pepper. Sprinkle over the chicken; dot with butter and broil until brown. Remove from the broiler, arrange artichokes and mushrooms around chicken.

Dilute the tomato paste in juice of artichokes, wine and Worcestershire sauce. Pour over the broiled chicken. Sprinkle with oregano and bake at 350 F. for 45 minutes. Serve with rice or noodles.

SHRIMP AND ARTICHOKE CASSEROLE

1 (14 ounce) can artichoke hearts, drained

1-1/2 pounds boiled, shelled, and deveined shrimp

3 Tablespoons butter or margarine

1 clove garlic, chopped

1 medium onion, chopped

1/4 pound mushrooms, sliced, or 1 (4 ounce) can, drained

1 (10 ounce) can cream of mushroom soup

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1 Tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

2 Tablespoons dry sherry

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

Salt and pepper to taste

1 (10 ounce) package frozen, chopped spinach, thawed and drained

Parmesan to taste

Paprika to taste

Place artichokes in a buttered 2 quart casserole. Add the shrimp. Saute the garlic, onion and mushrooms in butter. In a separate bowl, mix together undiluted soup, mayonnaise, Worcestershire sauce, sherry, the 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese, salt and pepper. Add the well-drained spinach (squeeze out water first). Pour this mixture over shrimp. Sprinkle with more Parmesan cheese and paprika. Bake 20 minutes at 375 until bubbly.

May be garnished with chopped parsley or buttered bread crumbs.

ARTICHOKE APPETIZER

1 (14 ounce) can artichoke hearts

1 cup Parmesan cheese

1 cup mayonnaise

1 clove garlic and salt (or 1/2 teaspoon garlic salt)

Mix in an 8” pan or dish and bake in a 350 F. oven for 20 minutes. Remove from oven and sprinkle with garlic and salt or garlic salt. Serve with crackers.

