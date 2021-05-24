Baking, cooking takes instructions, time and practice

Baking or cooking is like any other skill. It takes instructions, time, and practice. Along the way we learn about hints or tidbits as to how to do something that is not regularly found in cookbooks. Here is a brief list of hints that might help you.

Baking

To help yeast dough rise, place filled bowl on a warm setting heating pad. Using milk instead of water in bread will make a finer textured product. Before scalding milk, rinse the pan in hot water first. To use when greasing baking pan, combine two parts shortening with 1 part flour; refrigerate. Sprinkle nuts on top of brownie batter to keep them crunchy. After taking bar cookies from the oven, lightly score the cookies. When cool, cut along the lines.

Use a potato masher to decorate the edge of pie crust or use on cookies. Nut meats will slip out of their shell if cooked 4 to 5 minutes. To get the last bit of shortening out of can, fill can with hot water and let it cool – the shortening will harden on top and can be removed.

When baking in a glass pan, reduce the oven temperature 25 degrees. Leave fresh baked cakes in pan 10 minutes before removing from the baking pan to prevent crumbling. Using a round pan instead of a square one eliminates over-cooked corners in baking cakes. If milk is slightly sour, add a pinch of baking soda and use like fresh.

Freezer

Cheese becomes crumbly when frozen. Chop green pepper in pieces then freeze in ice cube trays; place in plastic bags and freeze. Do not completely cook casseroles before freezing; cooking will complete when baked later.