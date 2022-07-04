BBQ rubs, wet or dry, are best for long, slow cooking

Warm weather or not, BBQing comes into its own during the summer. Although BBQs may be used even in cooler weather, summer is when they shine.

One way the chef can enhance their reputation as a cook is to apply various spices to the meat you want to BBQ. Many people have their BBQ favorites and special recipes.

A favorite way of cooking meats, not only outside but also for oven baking or pan roasting, is to apply dry or wet rubs to any cuts of meat, fowl, or fish before cooking.

Dry rubs are a mixture of herbs and spices put on the outside of raw meat to flavor and tenderize it before placing it on the grill. Wet rubs do the same, only they are in an oil or other liquid base. They are not liquid so much as a thick paste. A dry rub can be converted into a wet one by adding a liquid. If applied too heavily, either can be overpowering to the taste.

Applying various rubs to meat is for a long, slow type of cooking rather than grilling and quick cooking at a high temperature. Sugar in rubs will start to burn at 265 degrees F. The BBQ heat should be around 225 degrees F. The flavor will not penetrate inside the meat as a marinade does. Marinating is a different process. Rubs may also be used on meats before smoking. Their use is up to the cook!

Meat rubs can be combinations of various types of sugar or salts, peppers, herbs, spices and other ingredients. These are thoroughly rubbed onto all sides of the meat. The meat may be cooked immediately or this may be done a few hours before roasting. If done too long ahead of time, the meat may become mushy. When waiting keep the meat refrigerated.

Applying a light coating of oil or mustard before applying the rub will help it stick better. Brown sugar is usually used in dry rubs so temperatures should be low to prevent burning. The sugar caramelizes and salt flavors. It is suggested using 1 Tablespoon of whatever rub you are using with 1 pound of meat. Be sure to apply it evenly.

Dry the meat with a paper towel before applying the rub so it will stick. When applying rubs, be sure not to contaminate both hands. Use one to hold the meat and the other to press the contents into the outside of the meat.

Wet rubs may have similar ingredients, yet they are combined with an oil, vinegar, molasses, or other liquid. Cover the meat with the wet rub and place on the BBQ. Or place the meat into a sealed plastic bag in the refrigerator until ready to cook two to six hours ahead of time. During cooking, liquid will evaporate whereas the oil will not. The flavor remains. After being used, dispose of the marinade.

There are many recipes for either type of rubs, depending on the flavor you choose to enhance. These may easily be made. Place the contents in a container, write how to use, label, and date. Store in a cool, dry place for up to a year.

Something to think about: “The question is not whether we will barbecue, but how we will barbecue.” Joan Borysenko

ALL PURPOSE DRY RUB

1 teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon oregano

2 teaspoons garlic

2 teaspoons onion powder

1 Tablespoon chili powder

1 Tablespoon salt

1 Tablespoon paprika

1/4 cup brown sugar

Mix all thoroughly. Store in a closed container up to one year. Use the amount needed.

COFFEE DRY RUB

4 Tablespoons brown sugar

6 Tablespoons instant dry coffee*

3 Tablespoons kosher salt

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

4 teaspoons crushed black peppercorns

Mix all thoroughly. Store in a closed container up to one year. Use amount needed.

*Do not use used coffee grounds!

WET RUB FOR MEAT

3 Tablespoons dark brown sugar, packed

2 Tablespoons paprika

1 Tablespoon cayenne peppercorn

1 Tablespoon salt

3 to 4 garlic cloves, crushed

1 Tablespoon onion powder

1 Tablespoon black peppercorn

1 Tablespoon ground cumin

4 Tablespoons Worcestershire Sauce

1 Tablespoon Tabasco sauce

Combine all ingredients to form a thick paste. Massage over the meat. Place in a zip lock bag in refrigerator overnight.

