Beets – a superfood we all should add to our diets

There is a vegetable found on grocery shelves that should probably be found in a medical pharmacy! They are beets, Beta vulgaris. We usually picture beets as being dark red and round, but they may also be shaped as tapered, long or flat. The colors may not be just a dark red, but yellow, candy cane striped, or all white.

Beets contain so many nutritional benefits to our bodies and skin. They are power houses containing Vitamin C and B6. Blood flow may be increased or blood pressure decreased. They contain multiple vitamins, folates and minerals. Fiber contents are high and they help with fat reduction. The vegetable is also high in water and has the highest sugar content than any other vegetable.

Eating beets goes way, way back in history. They were first mentioned in writings in 1542 in Italy or Germany. Originally it was the leaves which were eaten as the root was quite thin. The small leaves are picked for salad. The Elizabethans cooked beets in various dishes.

In the 19th century women might use beet juice to color their lips and/or their cheeks. That is where the saying “as red as a beet” comes from. The juice was also used as a hair color.

Beets are a cool weather crop and do not do well in extreme heat. Soak the seeds in water before planting 1 inch deep and 2-to-4 inches apart. Read the package directions. Thin the plants when they are 2 to 3 inches tall, giving the roots room to expand. The seeds will sprout in 7 to 14 days. They are ready to harvest in 7 to 8 weeks. Small tender leaves may be cut and used in salads or cooked. Cylinder beets may be cut into rounds and are nice to use in beet pickles.

When cooking beets, leave the root on plus about an inch of stems. They should be cooked before being peeled to keep the color and flavor. Place in cool water and the skin will easily peel off. Shredded raw beets placed on a green salad gives it flavor and color. Like any new food, acquiring a taste for it may take time.

Here is a little home experiment children can do at home with beet juice. Beet juice can indicate the acidity of a solution. Various liquids could be placed in small containers. For example, coffee, tea, water, baking soda in water, vinegar, soda, etc. If you use juices that are acidic, do not tell the kids. When beet juice is added to the various liquids the color will turn red, if acidic, purple in a neutral solution and greenish yellow if alkaline. Dipping pH paper strips can clarify the change. Beets contain anthocyanin which cause the color changes.

Another type of beet we may have and use in our kitchen comes from a different variety of beet. The sugarbeet. Sugarbeets contain 20% sugar compared to 8% sugar in regular beets. This vegetable is grown in the Upper Great Plains and Central states. During 2010 to 2019 sugar production from those areas amounted to 40 to 45% of the total production in the U.S. Processing sugarbeets provides 20% of the world’s sugar with twice as less water than sugar cane.

In the early 1800s, the King of Prussia, Fredrick the Great, was persuaded sugarbeets had a future and subsidized a processing plant. Andreas Sigismund Marggraf was a chemist and showed a way to process the sugarbeets into sugar. Later sugarbeets played a role during the Napoleonic Wars as Napoleon ordered 60,000 acres of sugarbeets planted and processed as the British had blockaded sugar.

Beets may also be frozen or canned. They are also very tasty pickled.

Something to think about: “Have an upBEET day!”

BEETS WITH PINEAPPLE

2 Tablespoons brown sugar

1 Tablespoon cornstarch

1/4 teaspoons salt

1 cup pineapple tidbits, undrained

1 Tablespoon butter or margarine

1 Tablespoon lemon juice

2 cups sliced beets, drained

Combine the brown sugar, cornstarch, and salt in a saucepan. Stir in the pineapple with syrup. Cook, stirring constantly, until mixture thickens and bubbles. Add the butter, lemon juice, and drained beets. Heat through about 5 minutes.

BEET SALAD

1 Tablespoon unflavored gelatin

1/2 cup water

1/2 cup cooked beets

1/4 medium onion

1/2 green pepper

2 to 3 Tablespoons whole capers

1/2 cup beet juice

3/8 cup tarragon vinegar

1/4 cup sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

Soften gelatin in water for 5 minutes. Place beets, onion and green peppers in a food processor. Process 30 seconds. Add the whole capers.

Place the beet juice, tarragon vinegar, sugar and salt into a pan and heat to a boiling point. Add the softened gelatin. Stir until dissolved. Add the ground vegetables and capers. Pour into a mold and let set in refrigerator. Serve with a sharp salad dressing or mayonnaise.

BEET GELATIN SALAD

1 package (3 ounces) cherry gelatin

1 package (3 ounces) black raspberry gelatin

1 package (3 ounces) strawberry gelatin

4 cups boiling water

1 can (16 ounces) julienne beets, undrained

1 can (16 ounces) crushed pineapple, un­drained

1/2 cup sweet pickle juice

Topping:

1 cup mayonnaise thinned with a little cream

1/3 cup chopped green onion

1/3 cup chopped celery

1/3 cup chopped green pepper

Combine all three gelatins with boiling water. Stir to dissolve completely. Add undrained beets and pineapple. Stir in pickle juice. Pour into a mold or bowl and refrigerate until set. When ready to serve unmold and top with Topping.

To make topping, combine all ingredients and spread over the top of the salad. Allow to chill 24 hours or overnight for flavors to blend.