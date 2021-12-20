Beloved Christmas music transcends years, trends

Last Christmas I made some suggestions of some short Christmas stories you might enjoy. This year it will be about some Christmas music that has withstood the test of time.

Today, we have many different electronic ways to listen or watch music being played and sung. We may go to concerts, operas, pageants, programs, either professional or amateur, to watch the performance.

Many years ago the music was sung live until the radio came along. Technology quickly followed. There are many songs about Christmas, both religious and secular which make us feel good. The songs of today reflect the changing style and events of people, yet the old ones still have a place in our hearts.

Angels sang the first Christmas song announcing the birth of Jesus to shepherds, and of peace on earth. Long, long ago many songs were sung without being written, but passed on from village to village. Religious carols speak of the Nativity, yet there are many reflecting on secular Christmas topics and have become part of our heritage. To list just a few, here are the stories behind some well-loved songs.

“MARY, DID YOU KNOW?’’ In 1984, Jerry Falwell was putting together a program, “The Living Christmas Tree,” to be produced at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Va. He contacted Mark Lowry to write the lyrics, and Buddy Greene to write the music. While writing the program Lowery contemplated the events that happened in the Gospels of Matthew and Luke. The song lyrics meditates on if Mary realizes just who Jesus will be and her role with Him.