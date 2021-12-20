Beloved Christmas music transcends years, trends

Last Christmas I made some suggestions of some short Christmas stories you might enjoy. This year it will be about some Christmas music that has withstood the test of time.
Today, we have many different electronic ways to listen or watch music being played and sung. We may go to concerts, operas, pageants, programs, either professional or amateur, to watch the performance.
Many years ago the music was sung live until the radio came along. Technology quickly followed. There are many songs about Christmas, both religious and secular which make us feel good. The songs of today reflect the changing style and events of people, yet the old ones still have a place in our hearts.
Angels sang the first Christmas song announcing the birth of Jesus to shepherds, and of peace on earth. Long, long ago many songs were sung without being written, but passed on from village to village. Religious carols speak of the Nativity, yet there are many reflecting on secular Christmas topics and have become part of our heritage. To list just a few, here are the stories behind some well-loved songs.
“MARY, DID YOU KNOW?’’ In 1984, Jerry Falwell was putting together a program, “The Living Christmas Tree,” to be produced at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Va. He contacted Mark Lowry to write the lyrics, and Buddy Greene to write the music. While writing the program Lowery contemplated the events that happened in the Gospels of Matthew and Luke. The song lyrics meditates on if Mary realizes just who Jesus will be and her role with Him.
“BREATH OF HEAVEN” The words tell the nativity story from Mary’s perspective as a young girl accepting the destiny God has asked of her. Giving birth to the Son of God. The song was written by Chris Eaton, a friend and member of Amy Grant’s touring band. Grant wanted to rewrite the third verse from her pregnant woman’s viewpoint. Eaton agreed and rewrote the chorus accordingly.
“GO TELL IT ON THE MOUNTAIN” is an African American spiritual song. It was sung in 1865, but also probably long before that. This, and other songs, were passed from plantation to plantation without being written down. The song tells us to go tell it on the mountain that Jesus Christ is born! In 1907, John Wesley Work III collected African American spiritual songs and published “Folk Songs of the American Negro.”
“I HEARD THE BELLS ON CHRISTMAS DAY” Reading all the lyrics, I learned about two of the seven verses I have never heard nor sung in that carol. Henry Wadsworth Longfellow wrote the poem in 1863 after his son was injured in the Civil War. The two verses I have never heard refer to the tragedy of War.
“SILENT NIGHT” An event on Christmas Eve in 1914 stopped the fighting for a brief time between German and British soldiers during World War I. A German officer, Walter Kirchhoff, had been a tenor with the Berlin Opera. He began singing “Silent Night” first in German, then in English. The shooting stopped and the British soldiers joined in. For a short while the two enemies had a unique occurrence of peace.
“I’LL BE HOME FOR CHRISTMAS” Another war time Christmas song can be sung today by those men and women in the military. The U.S. officially entered World War II, Dec. 7, 1941. The song: “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” tells of a soldier asking his family what he would like to have and celebrate, as he will be home for Christmas. Unfortunately, it would only be in his dreams. Bing Crosby recorded the song in Oct. 1943. When Crosby entertained troops, “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” was the most requested song for him to sing.
“I’M DREAMING OF A WHITE CHRISTMAS” Another song initially sung by Bing Crosby that became a favorite among military troops. The song was written by a man who did not celebrate Christmas. Irving Berlin was a Jew whose family immigrated from Russia. Pearl Harbor had been attacked a few weeks before. The song became a wartime anthem.
“RUDOLPH THE RED NOSE REINDEER” was based on Johnny Marks’ daughter’s love of the deer in the local zoo. Marks wrote the song in 1939. He built his own recording studio to promote the song. When asking Gene Autry to record it, Autry refused to do so. However, his wife did persuade her husband to record the song. It was recorded in June 1949 and quickly sold over a million copies.
New Christmas songs will continue to be written, both religious and secular. Some will last, others for a short time. Yet all will speak of the miracle of Christmas, feelings, events or fun. Take a moment when you hear a Christmas song, new or ageless, and reflect on its message.
Something to think about: “No matter what our Christmas songs are about, religious or secular, there is only one history about them: “Jesus is the Reason for the Season!” Have a wonderful, blessed Christmas!” Marie
BROWN GRAVY
Remove roasted meat or poultry from roasting pan. Leave brown residue in the pan and pour into a bowl. Allow the fat to rise to the surface, skim off fat and reserve liquid. Leave meat drippings. Measure into roasting pan:
3 Tablespoons fat
Blend until smooth:
3 Tablespoons all-purpose flour*
1/2 teaspoon Accent
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon pepper
Stirring constantly, heat until the mixture bubbles. Brown slightly, if desired. Remove from the heat and slowly blend in, stirring constantly:
2 cups liquid: Drippings, chicken broth, or meat
broth, fresh or canned – or milk
Return to heat and cook, stirring constantly until sauce thickens. Cook 1 to 2 minute longer while stirring. Serve with meat or poultry.
*Thoroughly mixing the flour with some liquid helps the flour absorb without lumps. Cornstarch may also be substituted in place of the flour.
KING CAKE
(Made for Jan. 6, Epiphany – or 12th night – which marks the time the three Kings arrived in Bethlehem. Whomever gets the hidden baby will have a year of good luck.)
2 pkgs. (1/4 ounce each) active dry yeast
1/2 cup warm water
3/4 cup sugar, divided
1/2 cup butter, softened
1/2 cup warm milk (110 degrees to 115 degree F.)
2 large egg yolks, room temperature
1-1/4 teaspoons salt
1 teaspoon lemon zest
1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
3-1/4 to 3-3/4 cups all purpose flour, divided
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 large egg, beaten
Glaze:
1-1/2 cups confectioners’ sugar
2 teaspoons lemon juice
2 to 3 Tablespoons water
1 tiny plastic figure of a baby
Green, purple and yellow sugars
In a large bowl, dissolve yeast in warm water. Add 1/2 cup sugar, butter, milk, egg yolks, salt, lemon zest, nutmeg and 2 cups flour. Beat until smooth. Stir in enough remaining flour to form a soft dough. (Dough will be sticky).
Turn onto a floured surface; knead until smooth and elastic, 6-8 minutes. Place in a greased bowl, turning once to grease top. Cover and let rise in a warm place until doubled, about 1 hour.
Punch the dough down Turn onto a lightly floured surface. Roll into a 16×10 inch rectangle. Combine cinnamon and remaining sugar. Sprinkle over dough to within 1/2-inch of edge. Roll up jelly-roll style, starting with a long side. Pinch seam to seal. Place seam side down on a greased baking sheet. Pinch the ends together to form a ring. Cover and let rise until double, about 1 hour. Brush with egg. Bake at 375 F. for 25 to 30 minutes or until golden brown. Cool completely on a wire rack.
For glaze, combine the confectioners’ sugar, lemon juice and enough water to achieve desired consistency. Insert plastic figure somewhere in the baked cake before frosting. Spread over cake. Sprinkle with colored sugars.
CRAB SPREAD APPETIZER
One 8-oz. block cream cheese, softened
5 green onions, chopped
6 imitation crab legs, chopped
Salt to taste
3 to 6 dashes Tabasco sauce
Mix all ingredients together several hours before serving. Serve on crackers.