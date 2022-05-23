Butterfly gardens – children love and can learn from them

Home gardening has increased the last two years. There are many fun things children can learn about and do in a garden to increase their interest. With a few words, a child’s vocabulary can be enlarged but also increase their math and science skills. They may also become more aware of their surroundings and nature.

Children get excited upon seeing a butterfly. Many butterflies are disappearing due to chemicals, loss of habitat, plus loss of host plants. Various species are also on the endangered list. A specialty garden, such as a butterfly garden, may be incorporated in a regular garden plot or flower bed. By incorporating various sizes of non-hybrid plants, the butterflies will have a habit to live in and lay their eggs.

Some plants that will attract these insects are nectar producing perennials such as milkweed which is the sole host plant for the Monarch butterflies, cone flowers, asters, liatris, dianthus, lavender and hyssop. Annuals such as cosmos, lantana, petunias, zinnias and asters are popular host plants planted in groups. Herbs that attract butterflies are chives, fennel, yarrow, parsley, dill, basil and sage. Butterflies are mainly attracted to the colors red, yellow, orange, purple and pink.

These plants provide places for the butterflies to feed, lay eggs and the emerging caterpillars have food available before they make cocoons and emerge as butterflies.

A shallow pan of water filled with small rocks and pebbles will provide the insect with a place to land, sit in the sun and a source of water. Shallow mud puddles also provide a source of water, but also the minerals they need. Placing over-ripe peaches, pears, bananas or apples in a container among the flowers also attracts the butterflies. Replacing it frequently helps prevent ants and hornets from finding it. Butterflies taste things first with their feet then their proboscis. Gaily painted butterfly houses can be found. Be aware though these may become inhabited by hornets.

Children may take look up information on butterflies, take photos, identify and make posters of what they observe.

An interesting 4-H project could be made by showing how to press and use dried flowers. This may be done by cutting flowers, leaves and stems and flattening them. Fat-type flowers can be cut in half. Carrot leaves make a good fern like accessory.

There are several ways to press flowers. The plant material may be laid on pieces of paper towels, newspaper or other types of paper. In a press they would be screwed down. Or you may place them between the pages of a book or magazine with a heavy weight, such as several books, placed on top. Distribute the plants to be dried among the pages. Check the press after 10 days to see if the plant material has dried.

Flowers may also be dried in the micro-wave oven with care. Place the flowers between paper and set a micro-wave proof weight on top of it. Check after 15 seconds on High for dryness. If not dry, continue drying for several seconds each time. Let cool before removing the plant material. Depending on the thickness of the flowers or leaves, the times may vary.

Using an iron may speed up the drying of the plant material. Cover the ironing board cover with a cloth. Laying sheets of waxed paper on the cloth, sandwich the plant material on the wax paper leaving a 1-1/2 inch to 2 inch space around the edges. Cover the top with another piece of wax paper and a cloth. With the iron on Low, without steam, firmly press it over the plant material 15 to 20 seconds. Let cool and check if all the wax paper has bonded together. If not, repeat.

Whatever system you use, fold a piece of computer paper, or card stock, in half, then in half again to make a greeting card. Combine the pressed flowers in a pleasing arrangement and place on the front of the folded sheet of paper. Using glue and a toothpick lightly brush the backs of the flowers, leaves and stems with the glue. Add to the design. Cover and weigh with a book so the images dry flat.

One can also make pictures using the dried flowers and either frame them or surround them with an embroidery hoop. Bookmarks may also be made.

Something to think about: “More comes out of a garden than the seeds which are planted.” Marie Hoyer

HOW TO MAKE A DRIED FLOWER PRESS:

2 pieces smooth, flat wood pieces – 10 inches long by 8 inches wide, 3/4 inch thick

4) 4-1/2 inch long screws

4 flat washers to fit over screws

4 wing nuts to fit over screws and washers

Pieces of light cardboard with corners cut out to fit around screws

About 1 inch in on each corner of both boards drill a hole to fit screws. (8 holes total)

Insert screws up side down, heads on bottom, to sandwich both boards together.

Attach washers to screws. Attach wing nuts to tighten boards. The pieces of paper with the flowers on them are placed on the cardboard with another piece of cardboard laid over the top. Screw the press together. Check dryness of plants after 10 days. Redo if not dry. The press will hold many layers.

NECTAR SOLUTION TO ATTRACT BUTTERFLIES

1 teaspoon honey

6 teaspoons water

Mix well and place in a small container like a jar lid. Refrigerate leftover sweet water.

A FEW BOOKS ABOUT BUTTERFLIES FOR CHILDREN

1. The Very Hungry Caterpillar by Eric Carle

2. Velma Gratch and the Way Cool Butterfly by Alan Madison & Kevin Hawkes

3. Pikalicious and the Little Butterfly by Victoria Kerr

4. The Life Cycle of a Butterfly by Judy Burris

5. Explore My World – Butterflies by National Geographic

6. The Butterfly Tree by Victor Biton

