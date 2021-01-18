Check the numbers on your plastic containers

Recently, in the mail, I received a flier hoping to persuade me to purchase an item. As I was throwing it away, a short paragraph caught my eye. After reading it, my curiosity was aroused. So I went onto the computer for further research.
The small paragraph I noticed was about cooking foods in or on plastic containers in the microwave. Some health concerns have arisen over this in the last 15 to 20 years. As with other items being researched, there are views both pro and con about the study’s results.
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) conducted studies on how using a plastic container in the microwave may release two toxic man-made chemicals, Phtalataes and Bispheono (BPA). These chemicals help keep the container’s shape and pliability. However, the chemicals may be slowly released into the food or beverage being cooked or warmed up. The Center of Disease Control and Prevention are linking the chemicals to various physical issues both in babies, children and adults.
Plastic containers go through strict testing by the FDA. If the plastic is safe in microwaves to use there will be a small triangle with a number on the bottom. You may need a magnifying glass to read it. Plastic containers containing the number 2, 4, or 5 on the bottom are considered safe to use. A number 1 is for one time use only.
If the number inside is a 3 or a 7, the container is likely to release the Bisphenol A or the Pyelphthalates into the blood stream. Do not use them.
Microwavable frozen diner trays should only be used one time, and disposed of afterwards. Fatty, or cheesy foods can melt or warp the container. Steam-in packets of vegetables or rice are packed in specially designed, chemically free, one-use bags. When correctly used they will not melt. Longer or repeated use may make them ineffective. Regular plastic bags containing vegetables should not be placed in the microwave to cook.
Specially made and marked microwave bags for steaming may be found on grocery shelves.
Any container labeled “microwave safe” must be labeled safe for food use. However, they are found to be not always safe.
Restaurant take-out containers with food should not be reheated in the microwave. Nor should cottage cheese, sour cream, or like containers be used. They may be safely used to store cold foods in the refrigerator, but glass containers are preferred for heating. Empty pint or quart glass canning jars may replace some plastic containers. If the food is hot when put into the canning jar, turning the seal upside down in the ring will prevent the jar from sealing.
When covering a glass container to be put into the microwave, either use a paper towel, wax paper, parchment paper, or even a plate. If using plastic wrap leave at least 1” between the food and wrap. Never use scratched or old containers or microwave food in plastic bags.
It is also recommended not to even reheat foods in plastic containers, but use glass. Additional studies on the long term effects of the above chemicals are increasing regulations for use.
Even washing plastic storage containers in a hot dishwasher water may cause minor mineral leaks to occur. If placed in there, they should be placed on the top rack. It is better to wash them by hand.
Although we might want to disregard these types of studies, it takes time to investigate uses of materials used in the past, both natural and man-made. The research may not be completely conclusive yet there are some concerns.
Many of us have plastic food containers which we have had and used for many years. They do not have the triangle or safe number on them. Also, many meals now consist of something already prepared and purchased from the food store. The dish just has to be heated up. But perhaps we can be a little more cautious when reheating the food. Using glass may mean one less dish to wash!
Something to think about: “Food safety involves everybody in the food chain ... to make sure that we are paying attention to the food safety issues.” Mike Johanns
TORTILLA SOUP
1/2 cup chopped onion
1/2 cup chopped green peppers
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 Tablespoon vegetable oil
1 (14-1/2 oz. can) tomatoes
1 small green chilies
1/2 cup picante
1 (10-1/2 oz.) can beef bouillon
1 (10-3/4 oz. can) chicken bouillon
1 (10-1/2 oz. can) tomato juice
1-1/2 cans water
1 teaspoon ground cumin
1 cup sliced zucchini
3 oz. cooked chicken breast, 1” cubed
6 corn tortillas cut into 1/2” strips
1/2 cup shredded low-fat cheese
Saute onions, green peppers and garlic in oil in a large Dutch oven until tender. Add the next 9 ingredients and chicken. Bring to a boil; cover, reduce heat and simmer 1 hour. Add the tortillas and simmer 5 minutes. Top with cheese in bowls to serve.
SPINACH SALAD
4 cups fresh spinach, washed, torn, and chilled
1/2 cup red onion, sliced
1/2 mushrooms, sliced
2 hard boiled eggs, chopped
1 small can unsweetened mandarin oranges,
chilled and drained
3 green onions, chopped
2 teaspoons imitation bacon
2 servings oil-free dressing
Combine all and mix or serve dressing on the side.
BAKED APPLES
6 tart apples, cored
3 Tablespoons margarine
2 Tablespoons flour
2 teaspoons brown sugar
1/2 teaspoon vanilla
Pare the apples half way down. Put pared side up in baking dish. Melt the margarine. Stir in the flour and mix well. Add the brown sugar and vanilla.
Spread over the apples. Bake at 425 F. until crust is set, about 10 minutes. Lower temperature to 350 F. Bake until apples are tender.