Check the numbers on your plastic containers

Recently, in the mail, I received a flier hoping to persuade me to purchase an item. As I was throwing it away, a short paragraph caught my eye. After reading it, my curiosity was aroused. So I went onto the computer for further research.

The small paragraph I noticed was about cooking foods in or on plastic containers in the microwave. Some health concerns have arisen over this in the last 15 to 20 years. As with other items being researched, there are views both pro and con about the study’s results.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) conducted studies on how using a plastic container in the microwave may release two toxic man-made chemicals, Phtalataes and Bispheono (BPA). These chemicals help keep the container’s shape and pliability. However, the chemicals may be slowly released into the food or beverage being cooked or warmed up. The Center of Disease Control and Prevention are linking the chemicals to various physical issues both in babies, children and adults.

Plastic containers go through strict testing by the FDA. If the plastic is safe in microwaves to use there will be a small triangle with a number on the bottom. You may need a magnifying glass to read it. Plastic containers containing the number 2, 4, or 5 on the bottom are considered safe to use. A number 1 is for one time use only.

If the number inside is a 3 or a 7, the container is likely to release the Bisphenol A or the Pyelphthalates into the blood stream. Do not use them.

Microwavable frozen diner trays should only be used one time, and disposed of afterwards. Fatty, or cheesy foods can melt or warp the container. Steam-in packets of vegetables or rice are packed in specially designed, chemically free, one-use bags. When correctly used they will not melt. Longer or repeated use may make them ineffective. Regular plastic bags containing vegetables should not be placed in the microwave to cook.