Chili’s history rooted in Texas before it was US owned

February 24 was National Chili Day. This very popular dish did not originate in Mexico, but in San Antonio, Texas. Initially it was made of simple ingredients that were found locally. Meats, such as beef, venison, or bison were combined with wild onions and wild chili peppers. This dish became popular with the poorer population of San Antonio. Small amounts of meat could be added to the onions and peppers and all cooked together.

Different varieties of peppers range from 12” long to 1/4”. Depending on the size and variety, the smallest peppers can contain more heat, capsicum, while the larger ones are much milder. The seeds and membranes contain 80% of the heat. To remove some of this, remove the seeds and membrane.

The earliest written record of chili was made by J.C. Clopper who lived near Houston in 1828.

Multiple outdoor market places increased the popularity of the bowls of red which were sold by women who acquired the names of “Chili Queens.” For 10 cents you received a “bowl of red,” a piece of bread and a glass of water. Two hundred years later in 1937, the booths were shut down as they did not adhere to health standards because of flies and unclean dishes.

Cattle drives, with chuck wagons and a cook, from Texas to up north increased the popularity of chili. Chili was a popular dish to serve to the men. Native onions and wild peppers could be found along the trails. Some cooks planted wild onions, oregano, and peppers into clumps of mesquite along the trail to protect the plants from future trail foraging cattle. As it was not economical to kill a cow along the way, beans were added to the dish for protein.