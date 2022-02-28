Chili’s history rooted in Texas before it was US owned

February 24 was National Chili Day. This very popular dish did not originate in Mexico, but in San Antonio, Texas. Initially it was made of simple ingredients that were found locally. Meats, such as beef, venison, or bison were combined with wild onions and wild chili peppers. This dish became popular with the poorer population of San Antonio. Small amounts of meat could be added to the onions and peppers and all cooked together.
Different varieties of peppers range from 12” long to 1/4”. Depending on the size and variety, the smallest peppers can contain more heat, capsicum, while the larger ones are much milder. The seeds and membranes contain 80% of the heat. To remove some of this, remove the seeds and membrane.
The earliest written record of chili was made by J.C. Clopper who lived near Houston in 1828.
Multiple outdoor market places increased the popularity of the bowls of red which were sold by women who acquired the names of “Chili Queens.” For 10 cents you received a “bowl of red,” a piece of bread and a glass of water. Two hundred years later in 1937, the booths were shut down as they did not adhere to health standards because of flies and unclean dishes.
Cattle drives, with chuck wagons and a cook, from Texas to up north increased the popularity of chili. Chili was a popular dish to serve to the men. Native onions and wild peppers could be found along the trails. Some cooks planted wild onions, oregano, and peppers into clumps of mesquite along the trail to protect the plants from future trail foraging cattle. As it was not economical to kill a cow along the way, beans were added to the dish for protein.
Chili also became popular for California seekers. At that time it was considered a crime to add beans to the chili, yet in other areas, beans were required. The dish is then called “chili con carne.”
William Gebhardt began packaging chili seasonings in a factory in San Antonio. In the 1890s, 5 cases of it were loaded in his wagon and sold from it. He also wrote a 32-page cookery pamphlet on Mexican-American cooking. In 1960 the company was acquired by Beatrice Foods, now owned by Con Agra Food, Inc. The blend is still popular today. Other companies began to develop their own recipes.
In the mid-to-late 1800s, Texas prisoners were served chili on a regular basis using the cheapest ingredients available. The “prisoner’s plight” became a status of the Texas prisons. The inmates use to rate the jails on the quality of their chili. Later, requests were often sent for recipes.
A chili stand at the World’s Fair in Chicago in 1893 helped popularize this food. Chili stands opened up all over, but began to disappear after the depression due to the commercial manufacturing and canning of the product. It was a popular food during the depression since diner chili was cheap and crackers were free.
President Lyndon B. Johnson loved chili. Returning to his ranch he always looked forward to a bowl of red. The recipe became known as “Pedernales River” chili after the location of his ranch. He preferred the meat to be venison because of doctors orders. After many requests for the recipe, First Lady Lady Bird Johnson had the recipe printed on cards to be mailed to those requesting the recipe.
Dave Chasen’s restaurant in Hollywood, Calif., was known for his chili. Only he knew the recipe and shared it with no one; not movie stars – famous or not, J. Edgar Hoover of the FBI, or even Eleanor Roosevelt, who wanted it for her presidential husband. A complimentary order was sent to her instead.
In 1977, chili manufactures lobbied and won to have chili the official No. 1 Texas food.
Something to think about: “One of the first things I do when I get home to Texas is to have a bowl of red. There is simply nothing better. Chili concocted outside of Texas is usually a weak, apologetic imitation of the real thing.” President Lyndon B. Johnson
PEDERNALES RIVER CHILI
4 lbs. beef, chopped into 1/4- to 1/2-inch chunks
1 large chopped onion
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 teaspoon oregano, dried
1 teaspoon cumin
6 teaspoons chili powder
2) 16-oz. cans whole tomatoes, cut up
2 to 6 dashes of hot sauce, or to taste
Salt to taste
2 cups hot water
In a large frying pan, brown the meat with onion and garlic until meat is lightly browned. Transfer ingredients to a large heavy kettle or cast-iron Dutch oven. Add the oregano, cumin, chili powder, tomatoes, hot sauce, salt and hot water. Bring just to a boil; lower heat and simmer, covered for approximately 1 hour. Remove from heat. Skim off grease and serve. Serves 12.
CHASEN’S FAMOUS CHILI RECIPE
1/2 lb. dry pinto beans
Water
1 (28 ounce) can diced tomatoes in juice
1 large green bell pepper, chopped
2 Tablespoons vegetable oil
3 cups onions, coarsely chopped
2 cloves garlic, crushed
1/2 cup parsley, chopped
1/2 cup butter
2 lbs. beef chuck, coarsely chopped
1 lb. pork shoulder, coarsely chopped
1/3 cup Gebhardt’s chili powder
1 Tablespoon salt
1-1/2 teaspoons pepper
1-1/2 teaspoons ground cumin
Rinse beans, picking out debris. Place beans in a large pan with water to cover. Boil for two minutes. Remove from heat. Cover with lid and let stand for one hour. After one hour, drain and discard liquid.
Rinse beans again. Add just enough fresh water to cover beans. Bring mixture to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer covered for one hour or until tender. Stir in the tomatoes and juice. Let simmer five minutes.
In a large skillet, saute bell pepper in oil for five minutes. Add the onion and cook until tender, stirring frequently. Stir in the garlic and parsley. Add mixture to bean mixture. Using the same skillet, melt the butter and saute the beef and pork chuck until browned. Drain. Add to bean mixture along with the chili powder, salt, pepper and cumin.
Bring the mixture just to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer, covered for one hour. Uncover and cook 30 minutes more or to desired consistency. Chili should not be too thick. Skim off excess fat and serve. Chili may be frozen. When reheating refrigerated or frozen chili, add a few tablespoons of water.
FRITO PIE
Heat a can of chili. Pour it into a bag of Frito’s. Sprinkle with grated cheese and chopped onions. Enjoy!