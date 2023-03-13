Conversations, controversy and writings about the concerns of raising cattle may not realize the “pro” side of their topic. Products from dairy cows include milk, both fresh and dried, and cream contributes to the makings of cheese, yogurt, butter, sour cream, and ice cream. Both milk and cream are often used in cooking and baking.

With beef cattle we usually think of the various cuts of steaks, roasts, ground beef and ribs. That is about 35% of the processed animal. About 98% of the rest is used in many ways. We never think about the by-products of the hide, skin, bones, hooves and fats of the animal.

Beef hides have many uses and may be the base for other products chemically. Many various processed hides are processed into leather and are used to cover chairs, sofas and vehicle seats. One cow hide may be used to produce 12 basketballs, or 144 baseballs, or 20 soccer balls. Every year over 3,000 hides are used to make the footballs for the NFL. Athletic shoes may also be made from leather.

The leather is also used to make clothing, belts, shoes, purses, beauty products, insulation, pesticides and fertilizers. It may be a binder for plaster and asphalt, a base for insulation materials, pesticides and detergents. Inexpensive tennis rackets are strung with synthetic strings. With use these strings may stretch and not become taut again. When cattle gut strings are used they will return to shape after being stretched.

Today, the food industry has many uses for gelatins. Gelatins are made from animal hides, bones and connective tissues. It is used in many of the foods and candies we eat and has many other uses. It is also used on photographic film and papers. Beef fats may be used in shortenings and margarine. Stearin is an edible solid beef fat used to make some chewing gum and candies.

Jewelry was found in Australia that was around 46,000 years old and made from bones. In 1796 Josiah Spode I began using 25% bone ash in the china his company produced. Bone china is expensive but translucent, and very durable. The bones may also be used to produce glues.

Various organs provide some pharmaceuticals, although many may be now produced synthetically. The lungs can produce heparin which is an injectable anti-coagulant. The adrenal glands contribute steroids. The pancreas insulin, which up to the 1980s, was derived solely from the pancreas of hogs and cattle; plus medicines for after surgery,

Fatty acids called steric acid is involved in keeping rubber together in tires plus making said tires more heat resistant. Animal fats are also turned into an oil chemical called glycerol. As it has a low freezing point, it is also used in anti-freeze.

Tallow may be extracted from cattle kidneys and loins of large animals It is used in glycerin, hand soaps and even dynamite! Keratin helps keep nails and hair healthy. It is not just found in shampoos but also in fire extinguisher foam. Dog treats also may contain keratin.

Camel hair paint brushes are very high quality. But they are made with the hair from the ears and tail of the animal.

The beautiful stained glass windows in buildings are held together with a special soldered lead “came.” This lead may oxidize when being soldered but a soldering flux is used. It contains oleic acid which is a fatty by-product of cattle.

One may not read about some of these by- products in food or on objects as they will go by a product name.

Although we may not like the killing of animals, but it is in the chain of life. Meats provide many nutrients for our bodies, the by-products are used to make our food taste better, ease pain, save lives or make our lives easier. There are many other things I have not covered that use animal by-products.

Something to think about: “My opinion may differ from others but I am entitled to it, as are they. We also have a very early book giving us permission to eat meat. See Genesis 9:3 and Exodus 16:12.” Marie

SPICY BEEF BONES

6 Tablespoons butter, softened, divided

1 Tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon dry mustard powder

1 teaspoon curry powder

Freshly ground black pepper

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon salt, divided

2-1/2 to 3 pounds lean short ribs of beef, each 4 to 5” long

1/2 cup flour

Black pepper, to taste

With a pastry brush and 2 Tablespoons of the soft butter, coat the bottom and sides of a shallow roasting pan large enough to hold the short ribs in one layer. In a small bowl, cream the remaining 4 Tablespoons of soft butter until it is light and fluffy. Add the Worcestershire sauce, mustard, curry powder, 1 teaspoon black pepper, cayenne pepper and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Set aside.

With a sharp knife make 1/4” deep criss-crossing cuts about 1-inch apart on the meaty surface of the ribs. Sprinkle the ribs with the remaining ½ teaspoon salt and a few grindings of black pepper. Arrange the ribs fat side up in a single layer in the roasting pan. Roast in the middle of the oven for 10 minutes at 450 F. Remove. Using a pastry brush coat the ribs evenly with the seasoned butter, reduce the heat to 400 F. return to oven and roast for 1 hour and 15 minutes.

GROUND BEEF AND POTATO CASSEROLE

1 lb. ground beef

4 medium potatoes, pared and sliced thin

1 onion, sliced thin

Salt to taste

Pepper to taste

1 can cream of chicken soup, undiluted

1 can vegetable soup, undiluted

Line a 1-1/2 quart shallow casserole with the beef. Fill the center with the potatoes and onions; season. Mix the soups and pour over all. Cover with foil. Bake 2 hours at 350 F.

BEEF MOO GOO

3 Tablespoons peanut oil

1 clove garlic

1-1/2 pounds sirloin beef

Salt to taste

Pepper to taste

Flour

3 Tablespoons chopped onion

1/2 pound sliced mushrooms

1-1/2 cups beef bouillon

1 Tablespoon soy sauce

2 Tablespoons cornstarch

Water

1 can (8 ounces) tomato sauce

Heat the oil in a heavy skillet and saute garlic until brown. Remove garlic. Slice the sirloin into thin serving pieces and season with salt and pepper. (It is easier to slice the beef while partially frozen.) Dust the meat with flour and pound the flour into the meat.

Heat the pan again until the fat is very hot. Sear the beef quickly. Remove the meat. Reduce heat and add the onion and mushrooms to the pan drippings. Cook gently about 5 minutes until the vegetables are brown. Return the beef to the pan and add the bouillon. Blend the soy sauce, cornstarch and a little water to make a smooth paste and add to the pan. Add the tomato sauce. Cook over low heat, stirring constantly until thickened.

Serve with cooked rice.