Cut down on plastic waste by reusing, repurposing

April 22 was Earth Day. We hear and read articles about the land, sea and air to correct or sustain these elements. We may join or contribute money to these efforts, yet we may not participate with actions.

There are things we can do in our daily life to make a difference. It may not be noticeable in a big way, yet in our own small way we can be making a difference.

Our earth is the only planet to have life on it, that we know of. It is up to every generation to protect our ecosystems. At times it just may be bending over to pick up and dispose of a piece of paper or pop can on the ground – even though you did not drop it.

One thing many of us throw away or try to recycle is plastic: Quart, liter, and gallon plastic jugs. They are made to be biodegradable after a few year in the landfill but there are many opportunities to reuse these items before they get there.

First wash the container with soap and water and rinse well. To sow seeds in one, cut the container in half. Poke a few holes on the bottom for water drainage. Add damp soil and plant seeds according to the package directions. Place the container on something to catch draining water. Place the cut off container lid over the top of the bottom forming a small greenhouse environment. Plants, like tomatoes, may be grown in a milk jug with just the top cut off, leaving the handle on for easier handling.

Water filled jugs can be filled with water and placed in the sun. Place around tender plants during a cool night. Lightly cover them to hold the heat in. They may also be placed amongst plants in a greenhouse. Having a milk container with the bottom removed may be used to cover seedlings in case of weather.

Cut strips from a jug and using a water- proof pen write the plant’s name and insert into the container.

When running water to get hot, it can be collected in a milk jug. Leave the lid off so gases can escape and use the water to water plants.

A nice size funnel may be cut from the top of the container.

A jug of frozen water may be sent to the field or placed in a cooler to keep food cold on the way home from town.

An economical container for berry picking is to cut a hole in the front of the milk jug and thread the handle onto a belt leaving both hands free.

Cutting the front of a milk container out will make it into a dust pan like container. Use it to scoop up small items or toys. Just cutting down the containers will provide containers to hold whatever in the playroom or garage. The lids may be used to contain small amounts of whatever.

If you really want to be frugal get on-line and find out how to make a milk container into a piggy bank with your child or grandchildren!

The recycling of plastic bottles is just one small way we can help save the planet. If your town has a recycle center, take advantage of it.

Also, many of us have empty glass canning jars, seals and lids. They can be used instead of plastics to hold left-over food in the refrigerator or other items. A bonus is one can see the contents.

The Prairie Star Weekly Update Get the latest agriculture news delivered to your inbox from The Prairie Star. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.