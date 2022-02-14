Do you like knowing where your food comes from?

While recently removing a country of origin sticker from a tomato, I began wondering about the story behind it. Where does some of our food come from? This question may be asked of a wide variety of people. Some may know, some say from their garden, or some from the grocery store.

The answer is from a wide, wide assortment of growers who live thousands of mile from us or growers in the United States as we no longer eat by the season. Our grocery stores provide a wide assortment of fruits and vegetables throughout the year. Our country provides much, yet other countries with opposite seasonal climates also provide us with a wide variety of fruits and vegetables. There is an increased consumer demand for fresh fruit and vegetables of a wide variety and quality. We do import almost one-third of our fresh vegetables.

In 2020 our total import of fresh fruits and vegetables came to 20.5 million tons. About 90% of tomatoes and strawberries come from Mexico and 975,000 tons of vegetables come from Canada. In 2020, increases of other imported fruits were avocados from $0.6 billion to $2.7 billion, bananas $1.2 billion to $2.2 billion, grapes $0.9 billion to $1.6 billion, pineapple $40.4 billion to $40.6 billion, and berries $0.5 billion to $3.3 billion.

Some of the main countries that do supply part of our food are Canada and Mexico 26%, Guatemala 19%, and Costa Rica 17%. Other countries are Ecuador, Chili, Honduras and Colombia. Seventy-five percent of meats are imported from Australia, New Zealand, Canada and Mexico. While country of origin must be listed on fruits and vegetables, there is no requirement of that on imported meats of beef or pork. Hopefully, this will change soon.