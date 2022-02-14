Do you like knowing where your food comes from?

While recently removing a country of origin sticker from a tomato, I began wondering about the story behind it. Where does some of our food come from? This question may be asked of a wide variety of people. Some may know, some say from their garden, or some from the grocery store.
The answer is from a wide, wide assortment of growers who live thousands of mile from us or growers in the United States as we no longer eat by the season. Our grocery stores provide a wide assortment of fruits and vegetables throughout the year. Our country provides much, yet other countries with opposite seasonal climates also provide us with a wide variety of fruits and vegetables. There is an increased consumer demand for fresh fruit and vegetables of a wide variety and quality. We do import almost one-third of our fresh vegetables.
In 2020 our total import of fresh fruits and vegetables came to 20.5 million tons. About 90% of tomatoes and strawberries come from Mexico and 975,000 tons of vegetables come from Canada. In 2020, increases of other imported fruits were avocados from $0.6 billion to $2.7 billion, bananas $1.2 billion to $2.2 billion, grapes $0.9 billion to $1.6 billion, pineapple $40.4 billion to $40.6 billion, and berries $0.5 billion to $3.3 billion.
Some of the main countries that do supply part of our food are Canada and Mexico 26%, Guatemala 19%, and Costa Rica 17%. Other countries are Ecuador, Chili, Honduras and Colombia. Seventy-five percent of meats are imported from Australia, New Zealand, Canada and Mexico. While country of origin must be listed on fruits and vegetables, there is no requirement of that on imported meats of beef or pork. Hopefully, this will change soon.
How do these fruits and vegetables come into this country? There are many, many documents and regulations to adhere to. They all come under the jurisdiction of the U. S. Department of Agriculture and Animal Plant Health Inspection Service. There are many different regulations on various fruits and vegetables. Some specific fruits and vegetables may only come in through 16 certain ports of entry, while for others, other ports are available yet some are preapproved for import.
The regulations and terms may also change. All fruits and vegetables are closely monitored, inspected and regulated to meet all safety and sanitary requirements. Shipments must be labeled outside the containers as to source, contents, pesticides used and other information deemed necessary. The contents are inspected for foreign insects, diseases, fungi, and other contaminants. This also applies to any frozen or processed foods before leaving entry ports.
The FDA also requires any food facilities processing, packing, storing or other handling to be registered. Farmers and ranches are exempt from registering, yet different requirements still must be followed.
The labeling of these fruits and vegetables must follow specific labeling requirements of the FDA. Organic foods must have a USDA organic seal.
Much of our food is produced in the United States by dedicated farmers and ranchers, yet our economy is global!
Another growing source of food available for purchase is through local Farmer’s Markets. This industry continues to grow by leaps and bounds. Much of the fresh food available comes from farms within a 100 mile area. The money received from consumer sales mostly stays within the community. Many vendors also now accept credit cards. Growers can also visit and educate consumers about their products. However, most Farmer’s Markets only operate on a seasonal basis.
Something to think about: “Food safety involves everybody in the food chain.” Mike Johanns
WHOLE WHEAT PINEAPPLE MUFFINS
1 cup white flour
1 cup whole wheat flour
3 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 cup sugar
1/4 cup margarine
1 egg
1 cup undrained pineapple
Mix together flours, baking powder and salt; set aside. Cream together the sugar and margarine until fluffy. Add egg; beat well, then stir in pineapple. Add dry ingredients to creamed mixture and stir just enough to moisten flour. Fill 12 muffin tins 2/3 full. Bake at 400 degrees F. for 15 to 20 minutes. Remove from tins at once. Serve hot.
JAMAICAN BAKED BANANAS
4 to 6 sliced bananas
2 Tablespoons margarine
2 Tablespoons sugar
1 cup orange juice
2 Tablespoons cornstarch
1/4 cup cold orange juice
Grated coconut
Peel and arrange bananas in a casserole.
In a saucepan, combine margarine, sugar, and 1 cup orange juice. Cook and stir about 1 minutes. Combine cornstarch and 1/4 cup cold orange juice; add to hot mixture and cook until clear and thickened. Pour over bananas. Top with grated coconut. Bake at 350 F. for 25 to 30 minutes. Serve warm.
PAKISTANI KIMA
3 Tablespoons butter or margarine
1 chopped onion
1 clove garlic, minced
1 lb. ground beef
1 Tablespoons curry powder
1 ½ teaspoon salt
Dash pepper
Dash cinnamon
Dash ginger
Dash tumeric
2 cups cooked tomatoes
2 potatoes, diced
2 cups frozen peas or green beans
Flaked coconut for topping
Saute in a skillet the butter, onion and garlic. Add ground beef; brown well. Stir in spices. Combine all but coconut. Cover and simmer 25 minutes. Before serving, garnish with coconut. Serve over rice.