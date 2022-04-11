Easter – a special celebration for Christian religions

A very special day for Christians is coming up soon. It is the Christian belief that Jesus rose from the dead after being crucified three days earlier. The holiday is known as Easter.
As with any holiday or celebration, it is celebrated with food! Some of which has had a symbol added to it. What is a birthday without cake? Many symbols of food are attached to Easter.
The date for Easter was set many, many years ago using the Gregorian calendar. It is the first Sunday following the first full moon of spring. The full moon dates lie between March 22 to April 15.
A 40-day period before Easter is in memory of the 40 days Jesus spent in the desert before beginning His ministry. This time is called Lent and begins on Ash Wednesday. The day before meat, eggs, cheese and milk was removed from the house and not eaten during this time. It is a period of time for prayer, sacrifice and giving alms to the poor. Lent was officially created in 325 C.E. at the Council of Trent. For many not eating meat on a Friday is not the inconvenience it once was. There are also exemptions for people.
Six hundred years ago a monk, Thomas Rodcliff, from St. Alban’s in Hertfordshire, England, had small buns made. There was a flour and water cross design on top of the bun. These were given to the poor who came to the Abby on what is known as Good Friday, the day Jesus was crucified. The buns traditionally also contain raisins or currants. The hot cross buns are popular today.
Preparing lamb for Easter Sunday dinner goes back thousands of years B.C. E. and it happened by a remarkable incident. As the Israelite’s were cruelly enslaved by the Egyptians, they requested to be set free. This was denied. Later God sent the Angel of Death to kill the first born in the Pharaoh’s household plus all Egyptian households and livestock. The Israelite’s were told by God to kill a lamb and spread some of its blood on the lintel and two doorposts. The Angel of Death would pass over them. The Israelite’s were to eat the roasted lamb with unleavened bread and bitter herbs. Those might have been chicory, endive, sorrel, lettuce and mint.
Ham became a popular special meat for Easter. After butchering hogs in the fall, the hams were cured in a salt solution. It would be early spring before the treatment was complete. The ham also became an Easter food. Food had deeper meanings then than it does today.
As early as the first century A.D., the egg played a large part in the Easter story. It is a symbol of new life and fertility occurring in the spring. Religiously the shell of the egg represented Jesus’ tomb and His resurrection. A plate of deviled eggs basically contain smashed egg yolks, mayonnaise and mustard. Other ingredients may be included. Hard boiled eggs may be dyed or made into items of beauty. Egg hunts and egg rolls bring fun and enjoyment to children especially.
The Easter Bunny is very much in evidence during this time. The memory of the Easter Bunny first arrived in America in the 1700s by German Lutheran immigrants. The exact origin of the Easter Rabbit stems from replacing pagan traditions. The festival of Eostre, the goddess of fertility, was an animal symbol, a bunny. Initially children made nests using their caps and bonnets for the Bunny to lay its eggs in. Decorative baskets replaced the headgear.
The custom spread around the United States and now includes chocolate and other candies. Chocolate eggs were created in 1870 by the Cadbury Brothers who experimented with chocolate to make it easier to melt and shape. The first chocolate egg was covered with marzipan flowers and filled with sugared almonds.
A fun fact: More than 700 million marshmallow PEEPS are sold during this time. It is the most popular non-chocolate Easter candy.
Something to think about: “No matter what you eat or do for Easter, we know that spring weather will soon be here! Happy Easter!
RACK OF LAMB
1 rack of lamb, about 6 chops
Butter
Pepper
2 small carrots, minced
1 medium onion, minced
1 cup stock (lamb or chicken), divided
1 Tablespoon butter
1/4 cup soft bread crumbs
1/4 cup minced parsley
Salt and pepper for seasoning, optional
Watercress
Trim excess fat from lamb. Wrap ends of rib bones with foil. Rub the meat with butter and sprinkle with pepper. Spread the minced carrots and onion in the bottom of a shallow roasting pan with 1/2 cup stock. Dot with 1 tablespoon butter. Place lamb, fat side down, on the vegetables. Roast in a preheated 500 degree oven for 20 minutes. Sprinkle lamb with mixture of crumbs and parsley and slide under the broiler for 4 to 5 minutes. Transfer to a hot platter. Add remaining 1/2 cup stock to pan, then puree the vegetable-stock mixture. Add salt and pepper for seasoning, if desired. Serve as a sauce for the lamb.
To serve, carve into chops or parallel to the bone in medium slices. Garnish platter with watercress. Makes 2 to 3 servings.
RICE WITH PEAS AND HAM
2 cups uncooked rice
6 Tablespoons shortening
2 onions, chopped
2 cloves garlic
4 tomatoes, or 1 cup puree
4 to 6 cups chicken or ham broth, divided
1 pound ham, cut into pieces
2 chilies, canned
2 cups frozen peas
2 Tablespoons cilantro
1 cup green olives
Brown the rice in the shortening. Add onions, garlic and tomato. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes. Add 3 cups stock, the ham and chilies. Cover and simmer on medium low for 25 to 35 minutes. Or bake, covered at 350 F. for 50 to 60 minutes. Add more stock or water as necessary. Ten minutes before it is done, add peas and cilantro. Garnish with olives.
BAKED EGG CASSEROLE
6 hard boiled eggs
1 Tablespoon soft butter
1 Tablespoon mayonnaise
2 teaspoons Sweet & Hot mustard
1/2 teaspoon seasoning salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1/4 cup butter
1/4 cup all-purpose flour
1 Tablespoon Sweet & Hot mustard
1/2 teaspoon salt
dash pepper
2 cups milk
1/2 pound sharp Cheddar cheese, shredded, divided
8 ounces egg noodles
Paprika
Peel eggs. Cut in half and remove yolks. Mash yolks with a fork and combine with butter, mayonnaise, 2 teaspoons mustard, seasoning salt and pepper. Blend well. Beat until smooth and refill whites. Set aside.
Melt 1/4 cup butter in a pan. Add the flour, 1 Tablespoon mustard, salt and pepper. Blend well. Gradually add milk. Cook and stir over medium heat until sauce is smooth and thick. Add 2/3 cup cheese and stir on low until melted. Remove from heat. Cook noodles and drain. Combine with half the sauce and pour into a shallow buttered baking dish. Nest the egg halves in the noodles and cover with the remaining cheese and paprika. Bake in a 350 degree F. oven 20-25 minutes or until lightly brown. Serve at once.