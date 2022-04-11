Easter – a special celebration for Christian religions

A very special day for Christians is coming up soon. It is the Christian belief that Jesus rose from the dead after being crucified three days earlier. The holiday is known as Easter.

As with any holiday or celebration, it is celebrated with food! Some of which has had a symbol added to it. What is a birthday without cake? Many symbols of food are attached to Easter.

The date for Easter was set many, many years ago using the Gregorian calendar. It is the first Sunday following the first full moon of spring. The full moon dates lie between March 22 to April 15.

A 40-day period before Easter is in memory of the 40 days Jesus spent in the desert before beginning His ministry. This time is called Lent and begins on Ash Wednesday. The day before meat, eggs, cheese and milk was removed from the house and not eaten during this time. It is a period of time for prayer, sacrifice and giving alms to the poor. Lent was officially created in 325 C.E. at the Council of Trent. For many not eating meat on a Friday is not the inconvenience it once was. There are also exemptions for people.

Six hundred years ago a monk, Thomas Rodcliff, from St. Alban’s in Hertfordshire, England, had small buns made. There was a flour and water cross design on top of the bun. These were given to the poor who came to the Abby on what is known as Good Friday, the day Jesus was crucified. The buns traditionally also contain raisins or currants. The hot cross buns are popular today.