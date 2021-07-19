Enjoy garden peas as they are now coming into season

Various vegetables are now ready to be harvested in many gardens. Fruits or vegetables straight from the tree or garden are generally picked at the peak of maturity. They are then eaten fresh, frozen, or canned and are quite nutritious.

Among them are peas. In the garden the variety may be of various types not found in the grocery store. All are members of the legume family and are botanically a fruit. Archaeologists have found traces of peas in ancient tombs, literature, and drawings.

The common garden green peas are known as English types. These peas may be eaten raw, cooked or frozen after being shelled from the pod. Some pods may have what I call a string down the edge which can be removed by slightly cutting the top with a knife then drawing the string down to the bottom.

Another variety is the Snow Pea or Sugar Snap Pea. The pods on these types of peas may be eaten along with the seed. These pods are bright green, thin and crisp with tender sweet seeds. Both tips of the snow pea should be pinched off just before using. These peas are also called Chinese Snow Peas and used in Oriental cooking.

The Sugar Snap Pea is a cross between the English Pea and the Snow Pea. The entire pea may also be eaten. Sugar Snap Peas are usually eaten raw or just slightly cooked to remain crisp.

A Chinese Emperor, Shu Nung, explored the countryside about 5,000 years ago looking for edible plants for eating and for medical use. To test for the edibility and not be poisonous, he first fed a serving of the peas to his dog. When his dog remained well after eating the peas, he then fed a serving of peas to a servant who also remained well. It took some years, though, for the peas to become popular but this increased when it was found the peas could be dried.