Every penny saved in these difficult times adds up

As the price of items continue to rise, we may be looking for ways to help our shrinking budgets. Perhaps they are just little things, but like drops of water from a dripping faucet, the water will eventually fill a five-gallon bucket and overflow. Perhaps saving a penny here or there does not seem like much, but pennies can mount up.

Much time may be spent in the kitchen and that is where we can save money and energy with little effort. More than half our fuel bills relate to heating and hot water. Some may think cooking food on High saves time. While it does, it also leaches out moisture and nutrients of the food. It also has a greater chance of burning the food, then having to throw it out. Cooking food on a lower heat reduces energy and keeps the nutrients.

When using the stove, turn the burner off a few minutes before time is up. Residual heat will continue to cook the food. Pans should be covered to heat faster and it reduces liquid loss. Only use the amount of water necessary to cook the food. Opening the oven door often to check on food loses heat and takes more energy to reheat. Know how your oven bakes, time- and temperature-wise.

Know what you are looking for before opening the refrigerator/freezer door and close it as soon as possible. Using a micro-wave also saves energy. Counter ovens (toaster ovens) will save using the big oven and will hold many size dishes. Crockpot usage can help provide a cooked meal at the end of the day. A crockpot on Low will use about 108 watts of power an hour. Using it for 8 to 9 hours may use 1.5kWh. That may vary for your cost of energy.