Every penny saved in these difficult times adds up

As the price of items continue to rise, we may be looking for ways to help our shrinking budgets. Perhaps they are just little things, but like drops of water from a dripping faucet, the water will eventually fill a five-gallon bucket and overflow. Perhaps saving a penny here or there does not seem like much, but pennies can mount up.
Much time may be spent in the kitchen and that is where we can save money and energy with little effort. More than half our fuel bills relate to heating and hot water. Some may think cooking food on High saves time. While it does, it also leaches out moisture and nutrients of the food. It also has a greater chance of burning the food, then having to throw it out. Cooking food on a lower heat reduces energy and keeps the nutrients.
When using the stove, turn the burner off a few minutes before time is up. Residual heat will continue to cook the food. Pans should be covered to heat faster and it reduces liquid loss. Only use the amount of water necessary to cook the food. Opening the oven door often to check on food loses heat and takes more energy to reheat. Know how your oven bakes, time- and temperature-wise.
Know what you are looking for before opening the refrigerator/freezer door and close it as soon as possible. Using a micro-wave also saves energy. Counter ovens (toaster ovens) will save using the big oven and will hold many size dishes. Crockpot usage can help provide a cooked meal at the end of the day. A crockpot on Low will use about 108 watts of power an hour. Using it for 8 to 9 hours may use 1.5kWh. That may vary for your cost of energy.
Using an Instant Pot reduces cooking time and electricity. One may also just use the one pot to saute, brown food, etc., rather than on the stove. It can save up to 70 percent electricity when compared to other appliances including the oven. An oven will use $0.30 to $0.60 cents per hour.
Cooking additional food like meat, potatoes, or a casserole, at the same time will not take that much extra time or energy. Extra cooked potatoes may be fried, made into potato salad or other dishes later in the week. A different cooked meat or casserole may be frozen and used at a later date.
Many of us have small appliances such as a toaster or coffee pot on the counter top. They may have digital lights on them which stay on and draw power. When they are not in use, unplug them.
If one wants to rinse dishes before placing them in the dishwasher, run some water into a used pan or bowl. Use it to rinse off the dishes, rather than rinsing the dishes off under running water.
Start a soup bag by saving small amounts of left-over vegetables, peels and ends, meats, and meat bones. Place it in the freezer. When it is full make a soup broth. Afterwards, drain the liquid, remove contents, and place fresh vegetables, grains, and meat in the broth for soup.
There are many ways to use stale bread. A few would be bread pudding, make herb croutons, French toast, stuffing, or strata.
Leftover vegetables can be added to casseroles, soups, cooked pasta or rice, stir-frys, or scrambled eggs. Stale cookies may be softened by placing a slice of fresh bread in the cookie jar with them for a day or so. Cookie crumbs can be used to make a pie crust or put on top of pudding or ice cream. Leftover meats can be put in salads, gravy, ground for sandwich spread, or to make TV meals and wrap in foil. Freeze them and some night have a surprise meal.
It may be frustrating at first to turn off some items, or change a few habits, yet saving a few hundred watts of electricity may not seem like much. Like tiny droplets of water though, it may add up.
Something I see at grade school when I am a breakfast or lunch monitor really disturbs me. Some children will take a filled tray of food and carton of milk from the serving counter straight to the garbage can and dump the whole thing. Or they will just eat the dessert and dump the rest. Government dietary requirements state the child must have so much of what is served. But thousands of dollars are thrown out each day. I know there are picky eating kids but perhaps parents could educate them about the nutrition they need for the day, plus the need to cut waste.
Something to think about: “What you are doing is ok – just do it efficiently.” Jack Hamblston
FRIED RICE
4 cups cooked and chilled rice
1 cup diced meat (cooked pork, ham, chicken, or beef)
1 cup assorted vegetables
1/4 cup chopped onion
2 Tablespoons soy sauce
1/2 teaspoon sugar
2 Tablespoons butter
2 beaten eggs
Combine all but the butter and eggs. Melt butter in large skillet. Add eggs and scramble. Add rest of ingredients and stir-fry until heated through. ★
SWISS PIE
4 cups 1/2-inch cubed bread
2 tomatoes, sliced
3/4 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon pepper
2 cups grated Swiss cheese
2 eggs
1/2 teaspoon paprika
1/2 teaspoon dried mustard
1-1/2 cups milk
Heat oven to 350 F. Place bread squares in a 9-inch pie plate. Top with sliced tomatoes. Sprinkle with salt, pepper and cheese. With a fork, mix remaining ingredients. Pour over the cheese and bake 40 minutes or until puffy brown.
MEAT SALAD
2 cups cooked chicken
1/2 cup diced celery
1/4 cup diced onion
1/4 cup dill pickles
Dressing:
1/2 cup salad oil
3 Tablespoons vinegar
1 Tablespoon Dijon mustard
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder, or 1/2 clove garlic
Salt to taste
Pepper to taste
Mix the dressing several hours ahead of time and let set. Mix the meat, celery, onions, and pickles. Add the dressing mixture and mix. Chill and serve.