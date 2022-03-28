Fennel is not common in our diets, but give it a try

Fennel is an interesting vegetable. It is full of nutrients such as minerals, vitamin B and fiber. Plus it has many medical properties. The plant may be an acquired taste which is similar to anise or licorice.
This perennial vegetable originated in the Mediterranean area many centuries ago and is a member of the umbelliferae family, as are carrots and dill. All parts of the plant, from bulb to seeds, may be eaten.
Fennel is delicious either raw or cooked. Before cooking it is crunchy like celery, but when cooked the flavor is lighter. Its season lasts from mid-fall to early spring. However, now is the time to plant some in your garden. Like an onion, the bulb has many pale green layers attached to a core. The bulb may be cut having a bit of the core to hold the pieces together. Otherwise, cut and discard the core. The food may be frozen but the texture will change.
There are two types of fennel. Florenece fennel (Foeniculum vulgarare var azoricum) which has a bulb and is used like a vegetable; also its seeds. Anise seed, (Pimpinella anisum) is an annual bush just grown for its seeds. Both are in the same Apiaceae family.
Depending on the USDA zone, 4 to 6, fennel may be a perennial or annual in the garden due to cold weather conditions. It may be planted from seed. It needs to grow in sunlight, in a 5.5 evenly moist acidic soil, zone 4 to 9. it will take 60 to 90 days to mature to 4 to 6 feet tall. Fertilize with compost. Do not plant fennel next to tomatoes or beans as it will inhibit their growth. The plants are self-pollinated.
As fennel is in the dill family, the small seeds will spread by the wind if not harvested. They may be harvested and dried in a cool, dark spot. The plants may be host to green caterpillars with black and yellow bands. These caterpillars mature into black swallowtail butterflies. Do not spray them.
The bulb may be washed, cleaned and cut according to the recipe. It only take a few minutes to saute it in butter. Although the stems may be tough, they may be finely chopped, combined with meats, juiced, or frozen for soup stalk. The vegetable goes well on vegetable trays or salad.
There may be some confusion between the seeds of fennel and anise seeds. Fennel seeds come from the perennial bulb fennel, Florence, which is eaten like a vegetable. The seeds may be used like anise seeds but the flavor is not as strong. You might want to add more than the recipe calls for.
Anise seeds come from an annual bush (Pimpinella anisum) which has a stronger licorice flavor. It is also a fruit, not a vegetable. Their proper name is spelled aniseed, one word.
Many of the annual aniseed seeds sold in the U.S. are grown in Egypt, yet the largest producer is India. The seeds are used in Chinese 5 spice powder. Various countries such as Italy, Indian, French and German have many recipes containing fennel and its seeds. The taste blends well with tomato sauce, in sea foods, pork, soups, stews, baked goods, pickling, and for seasoning sausage. They do not pair well with carrots, rosemary, potatoes, or tomatoes.
Although fennel may not be as common as carrots or onions in our diets, it does add a different taste to our recipes. Give it a try.
Something to think about: “I am not a glutton – I am an explorer of food.” Erma Bombeck
FENNEL BROCCOLI SAUTE
8 Tablespoons water
3 cups julienne-sliced fresh fennel bulb
2 Tablespoons olive oil
2 cloves garlic, minced
4 cups broccoli florets
3 Tablespoons water
2 Tablespoons lemon juice
Salt and pepper
In a large frying pan saute the fennel in the 8 Tablespoons water and steam for 3 minutes, until water evaporates. Add the oil, garlic and broccoli florets and saute for one minute. Add 3 Tablespoons additional water. Cook until the broccoli is tender crisp. Sprinkle lemon juice over the contents. Season with salt and pepper.
Serve at once.
FENNEL PASTA SAUCE
1-1/4 pounds hot Italian sausage
1-1/2 cups diced onion
2 minced garlic cloves
3 cups finely diced fresh fennel bulb
1/2 cup minced fresh parsley
6 cups tomato puree
1/2 cup dry red wine
1 Tablespoon fresh, or 1 teaspoon dried of: basil, oregano, and marjoram
Salt and pepper
Remove the casings from the sausage and brown it in a large soup pot. When the meat is browned, remove it from the pan and drain off all but 2 Tablespoons fat. Saute the onion, garlic, fennel and parsley until the onions are limp. Add the tomato puree, wine, herbs and meat. Simmer for 45 minutes to 2 hours on low heat. Season with salt and pepper. Serve over hot pasta.
ANISE BREAD
4 cups rye flour*
2 teaspoons baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
1-1/4 cups buttermilk
1-1/4 cups brown sugar
1 cup white sugar
1/2 cup light corn syrup
1/2 cup molasses
2 eggs
1 Tablespoon anise seed
1 Tablespoon melted butter
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Bake about 45 minutes.
Combine rye flour, baking soda, salt, buttermilk, brown sugar, white sugar, corn syrup, molasses, eggs, anise seed and melted butter in a mixer and mix well. *Regular all-purpose flour may be used instead of rye but it will have a different taste and texture.
Scrape the batter into one regular-sized, greased loaf pan or 3 small greased loaf pans. Place the pan, or pans, into the oven and bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Remove the pan(s) from the oven and lay on their side for about 15 minutes. Run a knife along the edges of the pan, loosening the sides of the loaves from the pans. Remove loaves and let cool on a wire rack.