Fennel is not common in our diets, but give it a try

Fennel is an interesting vegetable. It is full of nutrients such as minerals, vitamin B and fiber. Plus it has many medical properties. The plant may be an acquired taste which is similar to anise or licorice.

This perennial vegetable originated in the Mediterranean area many centuries ago and is a member of the umbelliferae family, as are carrots and dill. All parts of the plant, from bulb to seeds, may be eaten.

Fennel is delicious either raw or cooked. Before cooking it is crunchy like celery, but when cooked the flavor is lighter. Its season lasts from mid-fall to early spring. However, now is the time to plant some in your garden. Like an onion, the bulb has many pale green layers attached to a core. The bulb may be cut having a bit of the core to hold the pieces together. Otherwise, cut and discard the core. The food may be frozen but the texture will change.

There are two types of fennel. Florenece fennel (Foeniculum vulgarare var azoricum) which has a bulb and is used like a vegetable; also its seeds. Anise seed, (Pimpinella anisum) is an annual bush just grown for its seeds. Both are in the same Apiaceae family.

Depending on the USDA zone, 4 to 6, fennel may be a perennial or annual in the garden due to cold weather conditions. It may be planted from seed. It needs to grow in sunlight, in a 5.5 evenly moist acidic soil, zone 4 to 9. it will take 60 to 90 days to mature to 4 to 6 feet tall. Fertilize with compost. Do not plant fennel next to tomatoes or beans as it will inhibit their growth. The plants are self-pollinated.