When immigrants came to this country they brought herb seeds with them as they were used in many ways to improve the flavors of food. We may also use herbs we grow in our gardens, purchased fresh or dried ones in the various dishes we prepare.

Along with using them in the many aspects of gardening, canning, freezing, storing, or drying of the produce, there is another item we can inexpensively make using herbs and fruits. It can enhance meats, salads, marinades, and other dishes. Not only are fresh herbs used, but dried ones may be used also.

To make flavored oils, one is mainly using any vegetable oil or virgin olive oil plus a few herbs. It is expensive to purchase the flavored oils as they only contain a few ounces in the bottle. As flavored oils have a more intense flavor than flavored extracts, only 1/4 to a 1/2 teaspoon should be used for one teaspoon extract.

One’s garden may produce various herbs that may be combined with the oil. A few of them are garlic, basil, rosemary, hot peppers, thyme and oregano. The skin, or zest, of oranges and lemons may also be used. Depending on the dominate flavor of the ingredients desired, include more of one ingredient than others. A single ingredient type may also be made.

Flavored oils may be used in any dish requiring oil, be they meat, salads, casseroles, salad dressings, marinades, etc. Vegetable oils such as canola may be used for lighter flavored ingredients while olive oil is used for stronger tasting ones. The oils do not take much time to make nor is an attractive bottle necessary. Just one with a lid. Plain or purchased flavored olive oil has a shelf life of 18 to 24 months and should be stored in a warm, dark cupboard with no light. It should never be refrigerated.