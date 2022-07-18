Food processors are a handy, time-saving kitchen tool

Time can be a precious commodity this summer, but there are a few tools in our kitchens to help us.

One of these tools may be the food processor. This appliance should not be confused with a food blender. A food blender requires a certain amount of liquid for the blades to work so the products will be more liquid. The blades rotate and pull the food downwards to combine. It is usually used to puree and combine fruits and liquid batters.

The food processor bowl is round and the lid may have a tube to add other ingredients while the processor is running. The ingredients move in a circle. Various types of blades may be attached to mix, chop, shred, slice, mash, grate and liquefy. The large 7 to 12 cups ones are designed to pulverize and blend wet and dry ingredient. A pulsing action off and on by a person determines the size of the ingredients or the action of combining ingredients. This may be done in seconds. Items may be quickly over-processed if not paying close attention to the action.

The shape and actions of the food processors, as we know them, were initially designed in 1978. Before that other varieties were made, yet may not have been user friendly.

There are so many uses for a food processor this time of year. Helping to prepare canning or freezing foods such as tomato sauce or salsa just in a few seconds will prepare the ingredients for further processing. A food processor will quickly chop carrots, onions celery, peppers, broccoli, cabbage and rhubarb into small pieces for salads. The size depends on the timing of the seconds in use. The food should be chopped into uniform lengths of several inches or more before adding to the bowl.

Sauces, salad dressings, baby food, fruits, jellies or jams, apple butter, mixing heavy cream into butter are a few things that can be done in a food processor.

Clean, dry herbs such as basil or oregano can be chopped, placed in ice cube trays with a little water and frozen until further use.

Butter and flour may be quickly combined with ingredients for bread, pizza dough, cookie dough or cake batters. When mixing cakes or cookies be sure not to over-mix the ingredient when flour is added to prevent the gluten from over developing.

Pie crust can be made in seconds and will make a smooth round ball in the container. Out of brown sugar? Mix 1 cup white sugar with 1 Tablespoon molasses for a light brown variety. Add 2 Tablespoons molasses for a dark brown variety. Bread crumbs, either fresh or dry, are quickly whipped up. That is a way to recycle bread we do not use. Cheese is listed in many recipes. It may be shredded quickly with the shredder disc. The size of holes will vary depending on the disc used.

Soup making preparation can quickly be accomplished chopping various vegetables or making a soup puree in the food processor. Cool hot ingredients before adding them to ingredients in the bowl.

Depending on the age of an infant or young child, food from the families meal may be processed for their level of eating. It may also be frozen in an ice cube tray and thawed to eat later.

Roasted peanuts in the hull can be made into peanut butter. It can be plain or with a little sugar added.

The food processor can easily be cleaned by placing warm water into the bowl with a few drops of dish soap. Run the processor a few minutes, Drain and rinse thoroughly and dry.

The prices of these machines can vary from $40 to $700. There are many items in our kitchen to make life easier but they do no good unless they are used!

Something to think about: “Now, as always, the most automated appliance in a household is the mother.” Beverly Jones

FOOD PROCESSOR PIE CRUST

1-1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

5 Tablespoons shortening

4 teaspoons unsalted butter

3 Tablespoons ice water

Have all ingredients chilled.

With the regular blade attached, place the flour, cubed butter and shortening into the food processor bowl. Pulse 3 times, counting 1,2,3, each time. With the motor running pour the ice water into the bowl. Mix until dough becomes crumbly. Remove contents into a bowl and gather into a ball. Wrap dough in waxed paper or plastic wrap and chill in the refrigerator for 30 minutes. Roll and place into a pie plate, add the filling and bake. The pie crust may also be baked separately. Be sure to prick the unbaked crust with a fork here and there to prevent blistering.

BERRY PUREE

4 cups berries: Strawberries, or raspberries, or blueberries, etc.

1/4 cup sugar

1 teaspoon lemon juice

Puree 1 minute until mixture is smooth. Stop machine and scrape sides until smooth. Puree another minute. Pour over angel food cake, ice cream, etc. For thicker puree, heat on the stove until thickness is as desired.

SEASONED BREAD CRUMBS

8 or 9 pieces dried bread slices

1 teaspoon parsley flakes

1/2 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon onion salt

1 teaspoon garlic salt

5 teaspoons grated Parmesan cheese

Break bread into pieces. Process in food blender until it becomes fine crumbs. Combine crumbs with rest of ingredients in food processor. Mix well. Store in a tightly sealed container in refrigerator.

Use in meat loaf, meatballs, and for breading fish or chicken. For buttered crumbs for casserole toppings, combine 1/2 cup crumbs with 1/4 cup butter or margarine and mix well.