For ease of handling, eating, a sandwich can’t be beat

Sometimes for lunch, or a snack, we will fix a sandwich. It may be peanut butter and jelly, a cold one of meat and cheese or other ingredients on two slices of bread. However, sandwiches come in many different varieties and types of bread. All, at some time or another, have about the same types of fillings. Meats, cheeses, herbs, vegetables, etc. They may be cut in half or eaten whole and eaten anywhere.

There are other varieties of sandwiches which are very popular. Mexico has contributed the burrito, which may also be called food wraps. They are a soft wheat flatbread tightly wrapped around various fillings of sliced meats, poultry or fish, cheeses combined with assorted vegetables and herbs. They may be served plain, warm or cold, with our without special sauces. They may also contain breakfast ingredients.

Though burritos were known among people in the South Western area of the United States, they were not very familiar in other areas. In 1934 the burritos were listed on a menu at the El Cholo Spanish Cafe in Los Angeles, Calif., along with other Mexican foods. Their popularity was increased by Glen Bell who founded Taco Bell. Food chains have also developed their own signature style of this sandwich.

Long, long ago the Greeks also had a sandwich similar to the burrito. Their meat, chicken, lamb, or pork was grilled on a vertical rotisserie. It slowly turned around in front of a heat source. Juices from the cooking meat would flavor the rest of the meat. They were called “gyros” which means “to turn” in Greek. The cooked meat and various filings of vegetables, herbs, cheeses, etc. were placed in a flat pita bread and rolled up. They are served with a Tzatziki sauce or ketchup or mustard.