For ease of handling, eating, a sandwich can’t be beat

Sometimes for lunch, or a snack, we will fix a sandwich. It may be peanut butter and jelly, a cold one of meat and cheese or other ingredients on two slices of bread. However, sandwiches come in many different varieties and types of bread. All, at some time or another, have about the same types of fillings. Meats, cheeses, herbs, vegetables, etc. They may be cut in half or eaten whole and eaten anywhere.
There are other varieties of sandwiches which are very popular. Mexico has contributed the burrito, which may also be called food wraps. They are a soft wheat flatbread tightly wrapped around various fillings of sliced meats, poultry or fish, cheeses combined with assorted vegetables and herbs. They may be served plain, warm or cold, with our without special sauces. They may also contain breakfast ingredients.
Though burritos were known among people in the South Western area of the United States, they were not very familiar in other areas. In 1934 the burritos were listed on a menu at the El Cholo Spanish Cafe in Los Angeles, Calif., along with other Mexican foods. Their popularity was increased by Glen Bell who founded Taco Bell. Food chains have also developed their own signature style of this sandwich.
Long, long ago the Greeks also had a sandwich similar to the burrito. Their meat, chicken, lamb, or pork was grilled on a vertical rotisserie. It slowly turned around in front of a heat source. Juices from the cooking meat would flavor the rest of the meat. They were called “gyros” which means “to turn” in Greek. The cooked meat and various filings of vegetables, herbs, cheeses, etc. were placed in a flat pita bread and rolled up. They are served with a Tzatziki sauce or ketchup or mustard.
A popular sandwich was invented by Nazzereno Romana, an Italian immigrant from Italy. He then supported his family selling square pies of cooked marinara sauce with no cheese out of a wagon cart in Philadelphia. On Dec. 1, 1944, he opened a pizza shop in Essington, Pa. In 1949 he began combining Italian meats, peppers and cheeses into a log shape within pizza dough and baking them. He did not have a name for them. Romana invited his friend, William Schoefield, to come up with one. There was a movie scandal in 1950 when Ingrid Bergman and Roberto Rossellini became romantically involved during filming the movie Stromboli. Schoefield recommended that name, which both men liked. The Stromboli sandwich became popular and still is at the restaurant run by Romana’s grandson.
A sandwich press was invented by Thomas Edison but was discontinued in 1932. An Australian manufacture, Breville, developed another type of sandwich press in 1974 called a Panni press. Panni presses can handle larger sandwich’s and interior ingredients than a sandwich press. The presses may also be used to cook foods and desserts from breakfast to dinner.
Another type of a wrap sandwich is called an unwich. These are lettuce wraps. Several large, washed and dried lettuce leaves are filled with assorted ingredients then tightly wrapped to contain the fillings. They are then placed on pre-cut pieces of parchment paper to hold everything together.
For ease of handling and eating, a sandwich cannot be beat. There are so many types of breads to use for them and ingredient combinations. It is not hard to find sandwich shops nor on menus in restaurants.
Something to think about: “Sandwich every bit of criticism between two layers of praise.“ - Mary Kay Ash
BAKED CHICKEN FAJITA LETTUCE WRAPS
1-1/4 lbs. boneless, skinless chicken breasts
Water to brine chicken:
4 cups warm water
1/4 cup salt
Vegetables:
2 medium bell peppers, cut into strips
1 large sweet onion, cut into 8 -10 wedges
Spiced oil:
3 Tablespoons avocado oil
2 teaspoons chili powder
1 teaspoon cumin
1 teaspoon paprika
1-1/4 teaspoons salt
1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
Black pepper to taste
For topping:
1 lime
In a large bowl, combine the water and salt. Stir until all the salt has dissolved. Add the chicken breasts. Let chicken sit in the water for 30 minutes, uncovered at room temperature.
Preheat the oven to 400 F. Spray a 17x12-inch rimmed baking sheet with non-stick spray.
Remove the chicken from the brine, rinse under cold water and pat dry with paper towels. Slice into 1/2-inch thick strips and add to a large bowl. Add the bell peppers and onions.
In a small bowl, whisk together the avocado oil, chili powder, cumin, paprika, salt, cayenne pepper and black pepper. Pour the mixture over the chicken and veggies, and toss until all are fully coated. Bake, uncovered for 18 to 25 minute until the chicken is thoroughly cooked and vegetables are tender. Stir once halfway.
Remove the baking sheet from the oven and squeeze fresh lime juice over the chicken mixture. Serve in a lettuce cup with toppings of choice.
ENCHILADAS
1-1/2 lbs. ground beef
1 medium onion, chopped
1 can cream of mushroom soup
1 can cream of chicken soup
1 cup chicken broth
6-oz. taco sauce
2 cans (4 oz. each) green chiles, chopped
Garlic salt to taste
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
1 lb. Cheddar cheese, grated (divided)
1 package flour tortillas, cut in quarters (divided)
In a large skillet, brown the ground beef and onion. Drain. Stir in the soups, broth, taco sauce, green chiles, and seasonings. Heat to bubbling. Line the bottom of a greased 9x13-inch glass baking dish with a layer of tortillas. Add half of the soup and meat mixture, then 1/3 of the cheese. Repeat layers. End with another layer of tortillas and top with grated cheese. Bake at 350 F. for 30 minutes.
STROMBOLI
1 tube refrigerated crusty French loaf or refrigerated pizza dough
6 ounces thinly sliced deli ham
3 green onions, sliced
8 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled
6 ounces Swiss cheese
1 egg
1 Tablespoon water
Preheat oven to 350 F. Unroll the French loaf onto a greased baking sheet.
Place ham all over, leaving 1/2-inch around the edges. Add the cheese on top of the ham and sprinkle with the green onions and bacon. Roll up the dough jellyroll style, starting on the long sides, and seal the ends by tucking them under. Beat together the egg and water. Spread all over the outside of the dough. Make several 1/4 inch deep slits in the dough and bake seam down. Bake 20 to 30 minutes or until golden brown. Cool slightly before cutting and serving.
Stromboli is best when served warm. Serve with a warmed marinara sauce.