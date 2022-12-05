For most families, Christmas and cookies go hand in hand

One may not make many cookies during the year but the Christmas season may bring out our favorite recipes. They may be traditional ones you have made for years, or a new recipe that catches your eye. Yet, Christmas and cookies go hand in hand.

There are so many cookie types other than peanut butter, chocolate chip or oatmeal. Christmas cookies do not always have to be frosted or decorated.

Dropped cookies are just that. The dough is placed on the cookie sheet using two spoons. One scoops the dough and the other pushes it off. One does need to keep all the dropped dough the same size for even baking. A cookie scoop will make the same size cookie dough. One may put crossed hatch marks on the dough using a fork dipped in flour, or top the dough with sugar.

Some recipes call for the dough to be rolled, wrapped and refrigerated for a time before it is cut into thin slices. Dough may be rolled in coconut, nuts or other coverings before slicing. The roll may also be placed on a cold cooling rack and lightly pressed down to embed even cutting lines. Only roll out a portion of the dough at a time and keep the rest refrigerated. Re-rolling the dough develops flour gluten which makes the cookie tough.

The dough may also be rolled out on a cutting board on sifted powdered sugar. After rolled to a certain thickness, cookie cutters may be used to cut out shapes. They may be decorated before or after baking. Two cookies may be put together using frosting, a filling, or even ice cream. Limp cookie dough shapes may be transferred to a shiny cookie sheet using a flat blade pancake turner. The chilled dough may also be forced through a shaped cookie press.

Cookie dough may also be spread evenly into a rectangular pan, then baked, cooled, perhaps frosted and cut into squares or triangles; such as brownies. The pan may be lined with a long sheet of aluminum foil. After baking, cut the baked bars, wrap and freeze.

Macaroons are mainly made from stiffly beaten egg whites and sugar. They may be flavored or colored.

Cereal cookies may be shaped into various Christmas themes and decorated. Cookies may also be made from cake mixes.

Raw cookie dough may be frozen either in a roll, ball or already shaped. If the dough was shaped before freezing, the bake time may be a little longer.

To have your cookies bake perfectly, read the recipe closely and follow it. Have all ingredients on hand. Unless the recipe calls for something special, only use an all-purpose wheat flour. Preheat the oven. Butter should only be out of the refrigerator 15 minutes before using. If it is too soft, the butter will not cream properly or the dough will spread. Do not over-mix the dough. Mixing a little flour with nuts, raisins, or chocolate chips will prevent them from all sinking to the bottom of the cookie.

Only use a shiny pan or cookie sheet. Do not grease it unless the recipe asks for it. Lining it with parchment paper not only keeps the pan clean, but one can place cookie dough on it while one tray is baking then transfer it to a cool tray. While cookies are baking, do not peek! Lost oven heat is not regained. Bake a test cookie or two and check for shape.

Cookies are also very healthy as we are told to eat our vegetables and fruits. One can eat oatmeal, nuts, herbs and cereal! They also can contain vegetables such as beans (chocolate comes from a bean!), zucchini, carrots or pumpkin to name a few vegetables. Various fruits may be in cookies such as dates, pineapple, apples, cherries, bananas, and so on.

If cookies become hard, place them in a container and add a few slices of bread. The cookies will soften.

Whether you make cookies or purchase them, cookies are a part of Christmas. Enjoy them!

Something to think about: “Perhaps our traditions have changed, but it feels good to go out of our way at times to remember them.” – Marie