Fresh asparagus – one of Spring’s first vegetables

Spring cannot be too far behind when one sees fresh asparagus appearing on grocery produce shelves.

This green, herbaceous perennial vegetable was native to the western coasts of Europe. However, the purple variety was developed in Italy. Recipes for its use were known to ancient civilizations in the 3rd century B.C. Europeans brought it to North America in 1655.

Previously asparagus was listed as a perennial member of the lily family, Liliaceae. Now that has been changed to the Asparagus officinalis family.

Many asparagus plants today are hybrids and bred for resistance to rust, fusarium and other diseases. Purchase and plant roots rather than seeds.

Asparagus stalks are among the first vegetables to appear in the garden in the spring. Small noses appear and within a few days the stalks are ready to be picked. Although it takes approximately three years for the bed to be in full production, this may continue for 15 to 20 years. Early frost may injure the plants where they turn soft and brown or they may dry and wither. Like any plant various problems may affect it. A conscientious gardener will be alert to this and take steps to correct the problem, one way or another.

A freshly planted asparagus bed needs to grow without picking the stalks for two years before being lightly picked the third. The stalks should be 7 to 10” tall with tight heads. Do not cut the stems but gently bend the stalk until it breaks. If the stem is not picked, the buds will continue to mature and make a tall feathery leaf plant. Towards the later part of the season let the stalks mature to feed the plant’s roots for the next year. Water when the soil is barely wet and fertilize with one high in phosphorus.