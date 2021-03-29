Fresh asparagus – one of Spring’s first vegetables

Spring cannot be too far behind when one sees fresh asparagus appearing on grocery produce shelves.
This green, herbaceous perennial vegetable was native to the western coasts of Europe. However, the purple variety was developed in Italy. Recipes for its use were known to ancient civilizations in the 3rd century B.C. Europeans brought it to North America in 1655.
Previously asparagus was listed as a perennial member of the lily family, Liliaceae. Now that has been changed to the Asparagus officinalis family.
Many asparagus plants today are hybrids and bred for resistance to rust, fusarium and other diseases. Purchase and plant roots rather than seeds.
Asparagus stalks are among the first vegetables to appear in the garden in the spring. Small noses appear and within a few days the stalks are ready to be picked. Although it takes approximately three years for the bed to be in full production, this may continue for 15 to 20 years. Early frost may injure the plants where they turn soft and brown or they may dry and wither. Like any plant various problems may affect it. A conscientious gardener will be alert to this and take steps to correct the problem, one way or another.
A freshly planted asparagus bed needs to grow without picking the stalks for two years before being lightly picked the third. The stalks should be 7 to 10” tall with tight heads. Do not cut the stems but gently bend the stalk until it breaks. If the stem is not picked, the buds will continue to mature and make a tall feathery leaf plant. Towards the later part of the season let the stalks mature to feed the plant’s roots for the next year. Water when the soil is barely wet and fertilize with one high in phosphorus.
Asparagus plants may be male or female. Male plants produce larger, stronger spears and are more prolific. The female stalks energy goes into producing seeds. Researchers now propagate male varieties which are resistant to crown rot, rust and fusarium wilt.
In a garden when asparagus is planted near tomatoes, the tomatoes help repel the asparagus beetle and in turn asparagus may repel some harmful root nematodes that affect the tomato plants.
Asparagus stalks may be eaten raw, cooked or steamed and served with a sauce, or in casseroles, soups, stir fries, or many other dishes. They are rich in vitamins and contain many healthy benefits plus fiber and water. The stalks may also be blanched and frozen for later use. In the case of purple asparagus, the stalks turn green when cooked. Their taste is sweeter than the green variety, with a mild nutty taste. Some people who do not like cooked asparagus may like it raw. Combine raw chopped asparagus in vegetable salads.
When purchasing asparagus look for crisp stalks, either thick or thin, depending on your taste. Thick stems may be peeled if desired. Refrigerate when storing. Before using, soak the stems in cool water for a short while to wash away sand or other deposits. Bending the stalks will break them in a natural spot.
The tougher unused ends may be used in soup stock. I keep a soup bag in the freezer that contains bits and pieces of left-over vegetables and meat bones. When it is full, I cover the contents in a pan with water and make a soup stock. The broth is then strained and used or frozen for later use. The left-over vegetables, bones, etc. are thrown out.
Something to think about: “You know, when you get your first asparagus, or your first acorn squash or your first really good tomato of the season, those are then moments that define the cook’s year. I get more excited by that than anything else.” Mario Batali.
ASPARAGUS AND PEA CASSEROLE
1-1/2 pounds fresh asparagus
1 (10 ounce) package frozen peas
1 small can sliced mushrooms, drained or 3/4 cup fresh, sliced
1 (2 ounce) jar diced pimento, drained
3 Tablespoons butter or margarine
3 Tablespoons all-purpose flour
3/4 cup milk
1 (5 ounce) jar sharp process cheese
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon pepper
1/2 cup fine dry crumbs
3 Tablespoons butter or margarine, melted
Cook asparagus in water until tender. Drain, reserving 3/4 cup of the asparagus liquid. Set the liquid aside. Place the asparagus in a lightly greased 12x8x2 inch casserole dish.
Cook peas according to directions. Drain well. Place the peas over the asparagus. Layer the mushrooms and pimento over the peas. Set aside.
Melt 3 Tablespoons of butter or margarine in a saucepan on low heat. Add the flour, stirring until smooth. Cook 1 minute. Combine the 3/4 cup asparagus liquid and the milk. Gradually add to the flour.
Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until mixture is bubbly and thick. Stir in the cheese, salt and pepper. Pour over the vegetables in the casserole. Combine the bread crumbs and melted butter. Sprinkle over the sauce. Cover and refrigerate 8 hours or over night. Remove and let stand 30 minutes. Bake, uncovered at 350 F. for 40 minutes, or until thoroughly heated.
FRESH ASPARAGUS SOUP
1 lb. fresh asparagus, chopped
1/4 cup chopped onion
1 cup chicken broth
2 Tablespoons margarine or butter
2 Tablespoons all-purpose flour
1/2 teaspoon salt
Dash pepper
1 additional cup chicken broth
1 cup milk
1/2 cup sour cream or plain yogurt
1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice.
Cook asparagus, onion and chicken broth in a covered saucepan. When asparagus is just tender, if desired, press through a food mill or blend until smooth.
Heat margarine or butter in a saucepan. Stir in flour, salt and pepper. Stir in additional chicken broth. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until mixture reaches boiling point.
Stir in asparagus puree and milk. Stir a little of the hot mixture into the sour cream or plain yogurt. Add to soup along with fresh lemon juice. Heat to serving temperature, stirring frequently.
Sprinkle with fresh chives to serve.
ASPARAGUS-PASTA SALAD
4 ounces uncooked spiral pasta
6 fresh asparagus stalks or 3/4 cup thawed frozen cut asparagus
1/4 cup coarsely chopped red onion
7 ounces cooked ham, diced
1 ounce crumbled, low-fat blue cheese
4 red leaf lettuce leaves
4 lemon slices
Lemon tarragon dressing:
1 Tablespoon vegetable oil
1 Tablespoon, plus 1 teaspoon tarragon flavored vinegar or wine vinegar
1 Tablespoon plus 2 teaspoons water
1/4 teaspoon grated lemon peel
1/8 teaspoon dried leaf tarragon, crushed
1 teaspoon sugar
Prepare lemon-tarragon dressing by combining all ingredients; whisk until blended. Refrigerate until serving time. Makes 1/4 cup dressing.
Cook pasta in lightly salted water, 5 to 7 minutes. Drain; rinse with cold water. Pour into a bowl and cover. Cut the fresh asparagus into 1” pieces. Steam fresh asparagus about 3 minutes. Cool in cold water. Drain on paper towels.
Add the asparagus pieces, onion, ham and cheese to pasta. Toss gently to mix.
Pour dressing over pasta mix. Lightly toss. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve. Arrange 1 lettuce leaf on each of 4 plates. Spoon salad equally onto lettuce lined plates. Cut each lemon slice from center through peel. Twist cut edges of peel in opposite directions, making lemon twist. Use lemon twist to garnish each salad.