Groceries: Ways to deal with today’s higher prices

As we go further into the new year life style, more changes may be in our lives. These may differ from one household to another. The one all of us have in common though is we have to eat.

We have seen many changes these past few years, among them food shortages. Also, food prices at the store have increased significantly. However, grocery stores still sell groceries but incorporate different methods.

They have added various updates to keep their loyal customer base. Through patron sign-up programs stores are able to track patronage purchasing of items. This information is used to provide future customizing or new production of products. Various advertising techniques may be observed for best returns. That has changed because fewer people subscribe to newspapers. Electronic medias quickly give information and comparisons. Colors on labels are used to catch one’s eye. They may also be used psychologically to remind one of various situations such as nature or interesting images to stimulate appetites. The ear and eye may be attuned to slogans. Product advantages or disadvantages may also be shown and compared.

Grocery stores, and others, have instigated preordering and paying for groceries. The customer arrives at the store to pick them up. They may also be delivered by mail. This is quite popular.

Self checkouts at the store is increasing. In a certain area of the store, the customer scans their products, weighs if necessary, pays for the order, and bags it. A store employee is also available to help.

No counter and clerk is involved. With customers doing their own check-outs the store does not need many clerks and check-out stations. It is suppose to be a cost cutting action.

Even with the high cost of groceries there are many types of ready-to-eat meals, and quick to cook items at home which adds to a stores profit. Food samples may be given out which increases sales of said products. Grocery stores are now beginning to be called “grocerants.” Their freezers are full of many different types of meals one just has to warm up. Vegetables have sauces on them. Desserts or snacks are readily available. Meat or fish departments have already cooked meats or fish for sale. Dry ready precooked items are also on the shelves.

Many people have begun to cook meals at home. There are many quick to fix recipes and helps available through the computer, library and Extension office. Many mixes, meat rubs, BBQ sauces, flavorings, and other products may be made at home much cheaper than purchased. A few ideas are: buy a whole chicken instead of parts. Cook, remove meat, freeze. Use in casseroles, gravy, salads, etc. Save juice for soup base. Cover bones with water, cook for soup base.

Purchase larger packages of meat; divide and freeze. Ask meat departments to slice meat. Cut turkeys in quarters. Freeze. Frozen berries may be cheaper and fresher than fresh fruit. To keep cheese fresh, slightly dampen a paper towel in vinegar, wrap around cheese block, wrap in plastic wrap. Check out bulk food section for foods and spices.

Keep a food list of things to buy on discount days. Keep leftover bread, dry it, add herbs and blend for crumbs. Many of us have various ways we use to save money at the grocery store. Initially they may take time to make, but the cost savings may override the time spent making it.

Investing the time and energy in a garden will give one the freshest food possible.

Something to think about: “Food is the moral right of all who are born into this world.” Norman Borlaug

PEANUT GRANOLA

2-1/2 cups uncooked oatmeal

1/4 cup wheat germ

1/2 cup coconut

2 Tablespoons vegetable oil

1/4 cup honey

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

1/3 cup Chunky peanut butter

3/4 cup raisins or craisins

Stir together oatmeal, wheat germ, and coconut in mixing bowl. Heat oil and honey over medium heat, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat, add vanilla. Stir in peanut butter while mixture is very warm. Blend well. Pour over dry ingredients and mix thoroughly. Spread on a large cookie sheet with sides. Bake at 225 degrees F. for 60 minutes. Cool. Stir in raisins or craisins. Store tightly covered.

BABY FOOD

1/4 cup chicken, beef or vegetable broth

2 Tablespoons cooked vegetables

1/2 cup cooked potatoes*

1/2 cup diced cooked beef or other meat

Place all in a blender, cover and process on High until thoroughly blended. To serve, warm over medium heat. Yields 3/4 cup.

*Cooked rice or pasta may be substituted for the potato. This may be frozen in ice cube trays and used when needed. May also blend various fruits or just vegetables together.

MILK SUBSTITUTE

Combine:

6 Tablespoons non-dairy creamer

1 Tablespoon sugar or white corn syrup

1 quart boiling water

Mix until thoroughly dissolved. Add enough ice cubes to fill a half gallon pitcher. Refrigerate and use like milk.