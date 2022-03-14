Have you ever considered growing your own mushrooms?

It is getting to be time to be thinking about gardening again. Catalogs have arrived and many seeds have been started both commercially and at home.
For many of us we are experienced gardeners. Mainly because of COVID-19, however, our ranks have grown tremendously. We grow many vegetables, berries, fruits and flowers, but have you ever thought about growing mushrooms? This could also be an interesting 4-H or FFA project. There are many different varieties to grow but the oyster mushroom is the easiest. The whole process may take 30 to 40 days after the initial planting, but little time is required to spray water holes after that.
Many farmers or ranchers have the basic items to begin this project. A dark area. A clean, sanitized 5 gallon plastic bucket with a lid, a drill with a 1/4-inch bit, and a clean, sanitized spray bottle. Wood chips work great. Place them in the bucket and add very hot or boiling water. Soak the chips at least 8 hours. Drain them until they are moist, not soggy.
Leave 3 inches from the top and bottom of the bucket and drill 10 to 12 holes, about 1/4-inch diameter, around the bucket, approximately 4 to 6” apart. Plus 3 holes on the bottom for drainage.
Purchase oyster mushroom spawn at a green house, local home depot store or Internet. For the five gallon bucket you will need 2.5 quarts mushroom spawn. This will cost around $15 to $18.
Place a layer of the damp chips on the bottom of the bucket. This is also called a substrate. Layer the mushroom spawn over the damp chips. Break it up if it needs to be. Continue layering chips and spawn and firm each layer. End with layer of damp wood chips. Place lid on bucket and cover with a large plastic bag to help keep in humidity. Place the bucket in a dark area, basement or garage. Keep out of wind. Lightly spray each hole every day. Keep the chips damp.
White patches called mycellum will begin to form in about seven to 10 days. Do not let the chips dry out, but do not over-water. Keep the bucket in the plastic bag. Bring out into the light, but not sunlight. The mushrooms will begin to fruit in about two to four weeks through the holes in the bucket. Keep spraying with clear cool water so they do not dry out. The mushrooms will be ready to cut when the mushroom caps begin to curl up. When ready to be picked, cut the entire bunch off with a sharp knife. Later, other mushrooms may emerge from the same hole.
There area other forms of substrate to use, including chopped wheat or oat straw, coffee grounds, sawdust, hardwood heating pellets, manure, logs or cardboard, but this method is the easiest.
Excess mushrooms may be frozen, either raw or cooked, for later use. A 4 ounce can of mushrooms equals 3/4 cup fresh ones. The fungi is a big source of protein and fiber. They are low calories plus there are many healthful benefits in eating them.
Be sure to know the type of mushroom that may be found in lawns or in the wild before picking them to eat. Unknown ones may be toxic. At certain times of the spring morel mushrooms may be found in the wild. They are harder for one to grow for home use, as they have different requirements.
As gardeners, we are usually trying different methods, seeds, etc. This may be fun and interesting plus adding home grown mushrooms to our recipes!
Something to think about: “Why did the mushroom go to the party? Because he’s a fungi!”
FRENCH RICE
1 can onion soup, undiluted
1/2 cup butter or margarine, melted
1 (4 ½ oz.) jar sliced mushrooms
1 (2 oz.) can sliced water chestnuts
1 cup uncooked rice (regular or Minute.)
Combine the soup and butter. Drain the mushrooms and chestnuts, reserving liquid. Add enough water to equal 1-1/3 cups. Add the rice. Mix all together and pour into a buttered 8x12-inch baking dish. Cover and cook one hour at 350 F.
STIR-FRY BEEF WITH VEGETABLES
1 lb. lean beef (sirloin, top round, or other tender lean meat)
1/2 cup soy sauce
1/4 cup peanut or vegetable oil
1 onion, thinly sliced
1 cup celery, sliced diagonally
2 cups broccoli flowerets
2 cups broccoli stems, peeled and thinly sliced
12 medium mushrooms sliced
1 Tablespoon cornstarch
Thinly slice beef across the grain of the meat. Toss beef in a bowl with soy sauce. Cover and marinate for 30 minutes.
Prepare vegetables; set aside. Heat oil in wok or wide frying pan over low heat. Saute over high heat. Add drained beef (reserve marinade). Stir fry until meat is cooked 5 to 7 minutes. Add onions, celery, broccoli, and mushrooms. Cover and steam about 5 minutes. Mix the marinade with cornstarch and pour into the pan. Heat to boiling. Cook for a few seconds until thickened. Turn into a serving dish. Serve with rice.
MUSHROOM BBQ STEAK
1 flank steak
1 (4 oz.) can sliced mushrooms
1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
4 Tablespoons melted butter or margarine
2 Tablespoons minced onion
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1/4 teaspoon celery flakes
Combine all ingredients, except the steak and mushrooms. Marinate the steak and mushrooms together at least 2 hours at room temperature. Drain steak, reserving mixture. Heat mixture to boiling. Broil the steak on a grill, or boil in oven 5 to 7 minutes each side. Serve sauce mixture with steak.