Have you ever considered growing your own mushrooms?

It is getting to be time to be thinking about gardening again. Catalogs have arrived and many seeds have been started both commercially and at home.

For many of us we are experienced gardeners. Mainly because of COVID-19, however, our ranks have grown tremendously. We grow many vegetables, berries, fruits and flowers, but have you ever thought about growing mushrooms? This could also be an interesting 4-H or FFA project. There are many different varieties to grow but the oyster mushroom is the easiest. The whole process may take 30 to 40 days after the initial planting, but little time is required to spray water holes after that.

Many farmers or ranchers have the basic items to begin this project. A dark area. A clean, sanitized 5 gallon plastic bucket with a lid, a drill with a 1/4-inch bit, and a clean, sanitized spray bottle. Wood chips work great. Place them in the bucket and add very hot or boiling water. Soak the chips at least 8 hours. Drain them until they are moist, not soggy.

Leave 3 inches from the top and bottom of the bucket and drill 10 to 12 holes, about 1/4-inch diameter, around the bucket, approximately 4 to 6” apart. Plus 3 holes on the bottom for drainage.

Purchase oyster mushroom spawn at a green house, local home depot store or Internet. For the five gallon bucket you will need 2.5 quarts mushroom spawn. This will cost around $15 to $18.

Place a layer of the damp chips on the bottom of the bucket. This is also called a substrate. Layer the mushroom spawn over the damp chips. Break it up if it needs to be. Continue layering chips and spawn and firm each layer. End with layer of damp wood chips. Place lid on bucket and cover with a large plastic bag to help keep in humidity. Place the bucket in a dark area, basement or garage. Keep out of wind. Lightly spray each hole every day. Keep the chips damp.