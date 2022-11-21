Having a party? The time for holiday parties is here

November and December may be the time for parties! Socially, both months may be full celebration-wise other than just Thanksgiving and Christmas. On top of those holidays there may be birthdays, weddings and anniversaries to celebrate.

This holiday season instead of my usual cookie column, it will be on appetizers. With the holidays we may want to have a party or be asked to bring a snack or appetizer. We may have company stop in and would like to offer them a cup of coffee and a holiday treat. The meat and cheese trays, or vegetable ones, are easy to fix or purchase, but one can do better than those.

Some appetizers do not require a lot of preparation and many may be done ahead of time.

Small plates and a napkin are usually the only eating items required as the food is eaten using the fingers. If items have a toothpick in them, provide an empty bowl to place the used ones in.

When receiving an invitation to a party, either by mail, e-mail or a personal invite, it is polite to let your hostess know as soon as possible. An invitation may have the letters R.S.V.P., which is a French abbreviation for please respond if you can come or not. This helps the hostess plan on the number of guests. The party host usually has a theme which can be carried through decorations, napkins, colors, and food. If one has any dietary requirements, perhaps the hostess can have a food which you can safely eat.

Although we may want to contribute a food dish, please do not unless one is asked to do so. The hostess has the food already decided upon and prepared. What you bring may not fit. It may not fit in the oven or refrigerator either! Flowers are nice but not appropriate at this time. They would have to have their stems re-cut, a vase found, and arranged. A small gift may be acceptable which the hostess could open later.

Circulating at a party rather than staying with friends may open some fascinating events or stories. Some people may be shy and would welcome someone visiting with them. Visiting with an elderly person may give one some memorable stories. They were once young and adventuresome! If an activity is planned, do not hang back but participate.

The hostess may provide alcoholic drinks but also sodas, juices, punch, water or other non-alcoholic drinks. If alcoholic drinks are served to under-age people, the host may be charged with a crime. There should also be a plan on how an over-intoxicated person safely gets home.

Other than sit-down dinners, the party foods may consist of small individual portions of food one can eat with one or two bites. The base may consist of a cracker with various toppings, part of an open face or two slice sandwich with fillings. The crusts may be removed from the bread and the filled slices cut into strips, squares or triangles. There are many other types of tidbits to prepare. Place on small plates or platters that are easily replaced.

Different foods may be prepared the day before and may even be frozen. If convenient, the table may also be set the day before. If the party is pot-luck, reserve space in the oven or refrigerator for the dish.

Something to think about: “A buffet or sit-down dinner also has its own suggestions. Whatever type of entertainment one has, it is the getting together with friends and family that is most important! This Thanksgiving count your blessings!”